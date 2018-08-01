You are here
Bermudez to defend ASNL U-16 title
Bermudez United will be back to defend its title in the Courts All Sectors Netball League’s Under-16 tournament which passes off on Saturday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua from 1 pm.
The second edition will feature six other teams including Fire, Metal Industries Company (MIC), Police, the University of T&T (UTT) and SNA East and South teams, which will be managed by the University of the West Indies (UWI).
The tournament will be played on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 1 pm to 5 pm on each day. At the last edition, Bermudez played unbeaten to win the title in the competitive and exciting Under-16 competition with UWI taking second place and Fire finished third.
Teams will compete in a round-robin format designed to help the young players develop a love for the sport and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
Similar to last year, the programme will focus on building mental, physical and technical capacity, increasing player participation, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and love for the game of netball.
The young netballers last year indulged in interactive sessions with national players and international officials including former national captains and netball coaches Anika La Roche-Brice and Rhonda John-Davis, who spoke to them on time management on balancing their school work, play, home and social media, self-development encouraging proper behaviour on and off the court, health, nutrition and sportsmanship. International umpire award holders Joel Young-Strong and Lilia Mathurin-Cameron, whom both have had regional and international appointments, spoke to the youngsters on the rules and interpretations, protocols including discipline, roles of captains and players and attitudes of players.
Following the opening ceremony, teams will compete in a knockout competition before league action starts on Monday.
