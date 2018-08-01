Boxers in jeopardy of missing tourney

The T&T Boxing Association (TTBA) is in panic mode as its boxers may be in jeopardy of missing the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships in Budapest Hungry, August 17 - September 1 due to no funds.

The organization also fears its Youth National coach Rawlson Dopwell, who was accepted for the AIBA Star II Coaching Certification Course and Cutman Certification Course Examinations for which the coach is scheduled to leave August 6 is also in jeopardy.

In a release yesterday, Cecil Forde, president of the TTBA said “This tournament is of great importance as it is the final qualification for the Youth Olympic Games which is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aries Argentine in October 2018. This tournament is essential for both the young men as they would be joining the Elite National Team next year and be in consideration for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Forde said the TTBA has been attempting to raise funds through fund-raisers but has received no help from corporate T&T and government, through the Sports Company of T&T and Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The youth boxing national team has been in camp since January and participated at the Youth Continental Championships in Colorado Springs USA, May 21- 26 where boxers qualified for the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships.

Meanwhile, the team to represent T&T at the Caribbean Schoolboys/Girls, Junior and Youth Championship was selected, following a final box-off session at the Cosmic Boxing Gym in Marabella at the weekend. The team is being coached by Aqui with Dwayne Hinds as his assistant. Ria Ramnarine, the former T&T boxer is coach of the country’s Women’s team.

The team includes Ortega Jokhu, Abdul Taylor, Nyrell Hosein, Juan Rodriguez, Blessing Waldrop, Jacob Polanski, Tyrique Hosein, Denzel Massy, Joshua Sylvester and Aholiab Bishop, and the girl’s team comprises Aleisha King, Shakira Elias, Kadn Cornwall and Ornella Ramnath.

In addition, Merril Simon and Forde will be the managers of the boys and girls teams respectively, while David Brown and Latoya Providence will travel with the teams as referees.

Forde described the schoolboys/girls team as the nursery for boxing in the country who must be given every opportunity to realize their dreams. T&T boxers won four golds, three silver and a bronze medal at last year’s tournament while Nickell Joseph was voted Best Boxer.

Joseph was since chosen amongst the top 10 sportsmen at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Awards.

WALTER ALIBEY

