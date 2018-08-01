Great Race now an Int’l event

The T&T Great Race has officially gone international. In addition to having a competitor from the USA, race organizers have now ensured that the event has been sanctioned by the world governing body for the sport, the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), which is fully recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is a member of the Recognized International Sports Federation (ARIFS).

At Thursday’s Launch of the event’s 50th running at 51 Degrees Lounge on Cipriani Boulevard, Port-of-Spain, it was announced that one international competitor- Lucas Oil, a 48 foot Silverhook, will contest the event on August 18 in the 130 mph ‘A- Class’, the first time in 29 years.

The last time a foreign boat participated was back in 1989, by the name of Doller Marine from the United States, which eventually won the race. This time around, however, Lucas Oil will have its work cut out, with Mr Solo Too eager to add to the title it won last year, and Jumbie, Paramount, Ironman, Monster and Cat Killer anxious to pose an upset.

The race will feature 43 boats in nine different classes, all scheduled to receive staggered starts on the day, starting at 7:15 am for smaller boats and 8 am for the A-Class competitors, which can be viewed from the Foreshore.

Feature speaker Ken Gordon, the founder of the Great Race, praised his comrade Ralph Gibson, who was instrumental in creating standards for safety that were implemented for this gruelling race.

In 1968 Gordon envisioned a boat race between the twin islands and on August 2, 1969, the Great Race was born.

Vice President of the TTPBA, Roger Bell, spoke about the race migrating from a National event to an International event, while his treasurer Michael Clerk revealed that a new GPS platform has been introduced this year, and it will allow fans around the world access online to track the race boats on race day.

He later gave a rundown on the Great Racecourse. Meanwhile to commemorate the 50th running of the event, recognition was given to the racers and technical crew of the early years such as Brian Bowen, Chris Mc Clean, the De Gannes family, Dennis Ramdwar, Garth Marshall, Carlos Sabga, the Sa Gomes brothers, Brian & Derek Crooks, Junior Thompson, Derrick Gomes, Larry Romany, Marcel Carrington, Bob, Douglas & John Skinner and Robin Geofroy.

They were thanked for their contribution to the sport. Bell said the Great Race would not be here 50 years later were it not for the dedication, passion and skill of many. He thanked the present ExCo for working tireless hours to make the UIM sanctioning possible.

The start can be viewed from the Foreshore before they head off to Store Bay, Tobago.

At the launch Mobil Outlaw, the overall high points champion was on display, as well as racers from the 70’s and 80’s, such as Winfield Aleong, Jimmy Hadeed, Rolf Hive, Douglas Skinner, Johnny Walker and Donald Hadden.

WALTER ALIBEY


