Jockeyship will win today’s Classic

The decision of the feature event today, Emancipation Day, at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, the Grade Two (Restricted) T&T Breeders Classic for native-bred three-yearold horses over 1,800 metres on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, will come down to jockeyship.

The top two in the event are the Glenn Mendez trained filly Streaking Far and the Walter Debysingh trained colt Affirmative.

This pair looks to be the best on form but should Princess Sophia stay for O’Brien, she will have a great chance after beating the big two earlier in the season over 1,300m and 1,350m, respectively.

Ricky Jadoo will be aboard Streaking Far and Wilmer Galviz will ride Affirmative.

Both are very good jockeys and what a race this could turn out to be if both are given superb rides.

Streaking Far won in February and in May when making all the running, but today the charge will have some problems to get an easy lead. What is in the Laurence Berment owned filly’s favour is that she stays forever.

On the other hand, Affirmative has made all to break his maiden and came back to lead General JN for a short while in the Midsummer Classic.

That day he beat his main rival by one and a half-lengths over 1,800 metres and today every inch of yardage will assist Ricky Jadoo in getting the filly home in the $140,000 purse event.

I am sticking with Streaking Far to give Mendez another big win.

She will be ridden by the in-form veteran Ricky Jadoo and could outstay them all.

I will expect Affirmative to be second with Princess Sophia in third.

With the defection of Whisper Light, the path is now clear for the Shivam Maharaj owned Stockyard to win the Grade Three —co-feature President’s Cup over 1,900m.

The Debysingh-trained Stockyard will be ridden by Galviz. Post time is 12.30 pm.