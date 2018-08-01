Medals for Walters, Wright

Ruebin Walters and Andwuelle Wright added more medals for T&T yesterday at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games began in Barranquilla, Colombia,

Walters was not perfect in his execution, hitting a number of the hurdles along the way but he was definitely effective in his drive for a medal and picked up a silver in the men’s 110 metres hurdles at the Pista Athletica.

Walters clocked 13.57 seconds to follow Barbadian Shane Brathwaite, who won gold in 13.38 while Cuban Roger Iribarne bagged bronze in 13.58. T&T’s other hurdler in the event, Aaron Lewis, did not finish the race.

Wright’s final leap of 7.94 metres earned him a bronze medal in the long jump event after sitting third for much of the competition with his opening attempt at 7.75m. Jamaican Ramone Bailey won gold with 8.07 and Bermuda’s Tyrone Smith was the silver medallist with 8.03.

Sparkle McKnight raced to fifth place in the women’s 55.56 with Ronda Whyte of Jamaican winning in 55.08. Second was Mexican Zudikey Rodriguez in a personal best (PB) 55.11 and Zurian Hechavarria in third in a 55.13-PB.

In the men’s version of the race, Jehue Gordon finished in eighth position in the men’s 400m hurdles in a time of 50.02. Kyron McMaster produced a Games’ record time of 47.60 to win gold with Annsert Whyte of Jamaica in second in a season’s best (sb) 48.50 and third was Dominican Republic’s Juander Santos in 48.77-sb.

Kyle Greaux ran a season’s best 19.97 to qualify for the final of the men’s 200m. The national 200m champion lined up in the second semifinal and finished behind Panamanian Alonso Edwar, whose 19.67 along with Greaux’s clocking bettered the Games record to advance as the two fastest qualifiers.

Another T&T sprinter Jalen Purcell competed in the event and clocked 21.07 to place sixth not quick enough to progress.

In the first round, Greaux and Purcell progressed to the semifinals as automatic qualifiers. Greaux, the national 200m champion, won heat two of the three in a time of 20.34 while Purcell sprinted to line in fourth place in 21.11 in the first heat.

In the women’s version of the race, both Semoy Hackett and Kayelle Clarke qualified for the final of the half-lap event.

In the first heat, Hackett placed third in 23.01 and Clarke was second in the other in 23.57 to be automatic qualifiers as in the opening round when Hackett clocked 23.40 to finish second in heat two and Clarke second in the third and final heat in 23.90.

In the women’s shot put, Portious Warren and Latoya Gilding finished seventh and 11th, respectively. The 22-year-old Warren best throw measured 51.71, her second attempt while Gilding’s opening effort was her best at 43.50 but it was not good enough to throw among the final eight. Winning was Cuban Yaime Perez with Games record of 66.00m.

In the women’s heptathlon, Tyra Gittens and Khemani Roberts after completing four disciplines yesterday.

The opening event, the 100m hurdles, Gittens earned 1,010 points after placing second in 13.78 while Roberts’ time of 15.10 placed her eighth for 828 points. Next up for the duo was the long jump where Gittens added 903 for her third place (1.74) totally 1,913. Roberts increased her total to 1,658 after adding 830 for her sixth-place finish with her best leap measuring 1.68.

Gittens stayed in contention for a medal after the final two disciplines on the day. In the women’s shot put, she placed third (12.67) to add 706 to move to 2,619 and then was second in the 200m for 951, to close with a total of 3,570 for the third spot.

Roberts was seventh (10.74) for 578 (2,236) and second (25.16) for 872, respectively to sit in seventh place with3,108.

Both heptathletes will be back in action today in the final three disciplines, long jump, javelin and 800m.

Mix results for beach vballers

The duo Abby Blackman and Rheeza Grant will play for the ninth spot after combining well to earn a straight sets win over Honduras pair Jarisa Hynds and Marissa Brady in their ninth-12th Classification match in the women’s beach volleyball competition.

Blackman and Grant made light work of the Hondurans, winning the opening set 21-17 and then the second, 21-19. The will now meet the El Salvador team of Maria Vargas and Kathya Vasquez, today for ninth place. The El Salvadorians defeated the tough Dominican Republic pair Alondra Beroa and Yaniris Miller in straight sets, 2-0 (21-16, 29-27).

Local men’s team of Daneil Williams and Daynte Stewart will play for the seventh spot after falling to a straight-sets loss, 2-0, to Costa Rica team of Richard Hall and Victor Alpizar.

Williams and Stewart played their hearts out but were still beaten, 23-21, 21-14. The local pair will either play Guatemala or Nicaragua for seventh place.

Lee, Marcelle lose in singles, mixed doubles

Badminton player Will Lee was left to rue not making better use of winning the opening set in his round of 32-match against Dominica Republic’s Cesar Brito, falling to a 2-1 defeat in the Men’s Singles competition at the University of the North Coliseum.

Lee was in charge at the start, claiming the first set 21-17 but lost the second, 14-21. He couldn’t recover in the third, slumping to a 16-21- final-set loss.

In the Women’s Singles competition, local player Avril Marcelle suffered a straight-sets loss to Diana Corleto, 2-0 (11-21, 8-21) in her round of 16-match.

Later, Lee and Marcelle partnered in the mixed doubles competition looking to rebound from their disappointing finishes in their respective singles matches.

The T&T team faced off against Jamaicans Ricketts Samuel and Katherine Wynter in their round of 16-match but did not get success as they were defeated, 2-0 (21-13, 21-14).

Shooting team places sixth

Roger Daniel, who finished 10th in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Individual on Monday, was back in action yesterday in the individual men’s 25m standard pistol competition and he placed 13th.

The 2010 gold medallist in the event totalled 543, one less than his T&T teammate, Rhodney Allen (544), who finished one spot ahead in 12th.

Another local shooter Clement Marshall was lower down the order in 22nd place with a score of 505.

In the Team event, the T&T shooters combined to score 1,592 to place sixth in the nine-team competition which was won by Cuba, who achieved the Games record in the qualification phase.

Catariz ousted in 1/8 elimination round

At the Lulio Gonzalez Stadium, Daniel Catariz was the best archer on the day, reaching the round of eight elimination round in the men’s recurve individual competition but fell to Guatemalan Diego Castro, 6-0.

This after defeating Eddy Hernandez of Dominican Republic, 6-2 earlier in the round of 16, where his T&T teammate Jonathon Mosca was beaten by Dominique Roux-Serret of Guadeloupe, 6-4.

The T&T shooting team of Jonathon Thomas, Peter Kong and Hasmath Ali lost to eventual gold medal winner Mexico, 237-221, in the quarterfinals of the Men’s compound team competition.

Water polo women go under to Mexico

Goal-keeper Leah Dos Santos saved 11 shots from 24 attempts for T&T in its quarterfinal match against Mexico in the women’s water polo competition but the national side went under, 13-3.

In the first quarter, T&T struggled to find the back of the net but also made it difficult for the Mexicans, who got goals from Alcione Murrieta and Frida Carrillo, to lead 2-0 heading into the second period.

It was Jordan Van Reeken netting the opening goal in the second quarter for T&T but Murrieta, lifted her play and added two more for Mexico before her teammates Dafne Aguilar, Diana Carballo and Carrillo put in one each to guide their team to an 8-1 lead at the half.

T&T regained its defensive composure and held Mexico to one goal from Itzel Diaz De Leon in the third session (9-1).

In the fourth quarter, Shemiyah Ross and Charissa Hackshaw added one each to increase T&T’s score to three but Carballo sank her second item so too Aguilar and their teammate Edith Flores put her name on the scoresheet as well with a double, to give Mexico the 10-goal victory.

Winless T&T will play Colombia for fifth place today at the Aquatic Centre.