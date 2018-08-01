T&T’s Hamilton signs with NBA’s Pistons

T&T’s Johnny Hamilton has signed with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA.

“What a day to be alive. Thanks to the almighty, my family and coaches for having my back and helping me grow into the man I am today. I couldn’t do it without y’all,” said Hamilton in a Facebook post yesterday.

“Thanks to the @detroitpistons for granting my first opportunity to be a Professional Athlete. I look forward to this year as I take on a new chapter in my life. I also want to thank everyone that had something to do with me getting to this chapter. Whether negative or positive contributions y’all were all part of God’s plan for me.”

Hamilton originally of Rio Claro where he started playing for Warriors in that Community league before joing NBS Ambassadors that campiagned in the Mayaro Basketball League. He joins the “Bad Boys” of Detroit which will feature NBA All Stars post-player Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

Hamilton played on the Pistons during the Las Vegas Summer League after going undrafted in the 2018 draft. He wasn’t a starter for the team but looked like the best centre on their roster.

Hamilton is seven feet tall and weighs 230 pounds, so he brings some size to the Pistons frontcourt.

Hamilton started his college career at Virginia Tech where he played sparingly in two seasons before transferring to the University of Texas-Arlington where he was given an opportunity to play.

He averaged 11.1 points per game last season and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 63 per cent from the field. He can also protect the rim a bit as he averaged 2.3 blocks.

Last month, in the Summer League, Hamilton had eight points and grabbed three rebounds in Detroit’s 105-97 against New Orleans Pelicans. Detroit also defeated Timberwolves 64-59 and had losses to Memphis Grizzlies 73-70 and Milwaukee Bucks 90-63.