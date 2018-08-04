Honore is CAC Games vball ‘Best Blocker

Portugal-based T&T professional Marc-Anthony Honore was voted as the “Best First Blocker” when the 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Men’s Volleyball Tournament concluded at the Humberto Perea Coliseum, Barranquilla, Colombia on Thursday night.

Honore, who plays professional with top European-club SL Benfica, was the lone T&T player to pick up an individual as his team ended in the cellar-spot in the eight-team competition.

He is expected to be a key member of the T&T team which is due to defend its title at the Senior Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship in Suriname beginning tomorrow.

In the women’s competition, the trio of Krystle Esdelle, Channon Thompson and Sinead Jack picked up awards when their competition ended last week at the same venue. Puerto Rican Sequiel Sanchez received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after Puerto Rico won the gold medal match over Colombia in straight sets 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-14) with a remarkable performance, winning their fifth gold medal in the history of the event, having played a total of nine title matches.

Sanchez was also granted with the “Second Best Wing Spiker” award. Also from the gold medallist team, Maurice Torres received the recognition of “Best Opposite” and “Best Server”, along with Arnel Cabrera, named the “Best Receiver”.

The “Best Scorer” of the tournament was handed to Liberman Agamez of Colombia, whose team won the silver medal in their first ever podium at CAC Games.

Mexico’s Pedro Rangel was recognised as the “Best Setter” while Cuban Yonder Garcia was the “Best Libero” and “Best Digger”. Also from Cuba, Manuel Lopez was the “First Best Wing Spiker” and Livan Osoria the “Second Best Blocker.”

FINAL STANDINGS: 1 Puerto Rico; 2 Colombia; 3 Mexico; 4 Cuba; 5 Venezuela; 6 Dominican Republic; 7 Guatemala; 8 T&T