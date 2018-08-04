Money for Pro League clubs next week

Compliant T&T Pro League clubs will receive subventions before Friday, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe has assured.

With the League scheduled to begin on Friday, Minister Cudjoe eased the minds of concerned clubs by saying that SporTT had given a commitment to pay the monies before the start date but only to clubs meeting the requirements by submitting audited financial statements.

Future funding for the League will require the Pro League to submit audited financial statements, a strategic and business plan and an annual report of its operations.

A two-page document released by the ministry yesterday, listed only W Connection and Point Fortin Civic as the pro league campaigners to not have submitted audited statements to date.

The Savonetta Boys as W Connection are commonly known, could not submit its financials as the auditor was out of the country.

Connection, a multiple times winner of nearly every title at stake in the Pro League, was expected to submit its financials by yesterday, but David John-Williams, the former Connection CEO who has not had much involvement with the club since his elevation to T&T Football Association (TTFA) president, said he could not say whether the team’s management had submitted the relevant documents.

Renee John-Williams, the club’s CEO, on the other hand was also out of the country, he said.

Connection was one of six clubs written to by SporTT to submit its audited financials last month, and was also one of only two, to have been non-compliant, the other being Point Fortin Civic, which according to the release, did not offer a response.

Civic chairman Garthorne Craig said his club submitted its documentation yesterday and should be able to receive the grant.

The other clubs written to were Club Sando FC, St Ann’s Rangers, Central FC, Morvant Caledonia United, North East Stars and San Juan Jabloteh.

Yesterday’s two-page release served to highlight government’s continued support for the country’s top-flight domestic football competition which was always based on the submission of audited financial statements by the League, in keeping with financial policies of both the MSYA and SporTT. The League was forced to change owners in March 2002, following the collapse of the Semi Professional Football League that took place from 1996-1998, under the then T&T Football Federation (TTFF).

Tehillah Romeo, the ministry’s communications personnel said participating clubs, in 2002, took a strategic decision to establish a private limited liability company called the Pro LeagueLimited which has been run under the name T&T Pro League.

The mission then was to promote professional football as a viable option to young people pursuing careers in the sport, and to assist in creating opportunities that would allow participants to transition easily into the wider working environment.

“During the period 2002 to 2004, the TT Pro League, which is the franchise of Pro League Limited, sustained its operations through financing from club owners and limited corporate sponsorships.

“The financial model of the League identified self-sufficiency due to anticipated spectator participation and large corporate sponsorship,” Romeo explained. “In an effort to promote professional football, while at the same time, assist in building technical capacity in the discipline of football, the Government of T&T through the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs took a decision to provide financial support to the professional and Semi-Professional Football League for a period of four years, commencing in 2005, with the sum of $3 million, and reducing thereafter at the rate of 25 per cent per annum. “In 2012 and 2014, government made similar decisions regarding the reduction of the State’s subvention to the TT Pro League Limited, as the league attained stronger financial footing through increased corporate financing and other funding mechanisms.

“All this was done in an effort to assist the league in accomplishing self-sufficiency as originally intended.”

For the period 2005-2017, government’s support shows a whopping $76,341,875.

In April Cabinet agreed to help the struggling Pro League by means of providing payment for salaries to players at the eight clubs, to the tune of $11.1 million for three years.

Payment was expected to commence in fiscal 2018 with the sum of $600,000 per club, and reducing thereafter at the rate of 25 per cent per annum detailed as follows:

Year one, $600,000 per club equivalent to $4,800,000 for eight clubs; Year two, $450,000 per club—$3,600,000 for eight clubs; and Year three, $337,500 per club—$2,700,000 for eight clubs.

Romeo made it clear disbursements would be made only to compliant clubs and urged all sporting bodies to comply with the ministry’s guidelines.

WALTER ALIBEY

