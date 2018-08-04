Parkites, Police share spoils at St Clair

Queen’s Park Cricket Club lead at the top of the T&T Super League standings is down to three points, after a second straight drawn result on Thursday.

Coming off a 2-2 away draw with lowly Bethel United, the Parkites were hoping to return to winning ways against neighbours Police FC at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

However, both teams failed to trouble the scoresheet in the first half in a tightly contested encounter.

The Parkites then took the lead in the 65th minute through Kevaughn John, but 12 minutes later Dwayne Salazar equalised for Police to earn a share of the points.

With its second drawn result in as many matches, the Parkites now lead the 14-team table with 21 points from nine matches, three ahead of FC Santa Rosa and Cunupia FC while Matura ReUnited and defending champions Guaya United are next with 17 and 16 points respectively.

FC Santa Rosa had a 4-1 win over Petit Valley Diego Martin United on Wednesday, while Cunupia FC and Matura ReUnited fought out an entertaining 3-3 draw in another key fixture on Thursday at Valencia Secondary School Ground.

Cunupia FC would feel hard done by the eventual outcome as they led 2-0 thanks to strikes from Michael Darko in the 21st minute, and Kevon Woodley with his league-leading tenth of the season, in the 49th.

However, Matura ReUnited then turned the match upside down with three goals without reply courtesy Isaiah Lee in the 52nd, Stevon Stoute, seven minutes later and Kerin Vincent, four minutes from the end of regulation time.

But it was not to be for Matura ReUnited as Darko fired in the equaliser for Cunupia, three minutes into time added on to cap off a pulsating encounter.

In other matches, Guaya United needed a Beville Joseph 57th minute goal to cancel out Ishmael Sawyer’s 15th minute opener for RSSR FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo; University of T&T (UTT) whipped San Fernando Giants 4-2 led by a double from Tristan Perrotte at UTT Campus, O’Meara Road, and Club Sando Cultural Roots United edged Bethel United 2-1 thanks to a Kearn Noel 85th minute winner at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, St James.

The match between Prison Service FC and Erin FC scheduled for YTC Ground, Arouca was rained out.

MORE INFO

T&T Super League results:

Wednesday:

n FC Santa Rosa 4 (Ryan Stewart 9th, Kheelon Mitchell 11th, Alfie James 29th, Noel Williams 74th) vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin 1 (Kazim Donald 4th)

Thursday:

n RSSR FC 1 (Ishmael Sawyer 15th) vs Guaya United 1 (Beville Joseph 57th)

QPCC 1 (Kevaughn John 65th) vs Police FC 1 (Dwayne Salazar 77th)

n UTT 4 (Tristan Perotte 3rd, 66th, Michael Holder 58th, Shaquille Nesbitt 62nd) vs

San Fernando Giants 2 (Tristan Khan 5th, 56th)

n Club Sando Cultural Roots 2 (Keeron Benito 22nd, Kearn Noel 85th) vs Bethel

United 1 (Akellon Murphy 11th pen)

n Matura ReUnited 3 (Isaiah Lee 52nd, Stevon Stoute 59th, Kern Vincent 86th) vs

Cunupia 3 (Michael Darko 21st, 93rd, Kevon Woodley 49th)

n Prison Service FC vs Erin FC – did not play due to water-logged field

Current T&T Super League standings:

Teams P W D L F A Pts

QPCC 9 6 3 0 21 10 21

FC Santa Rosa 9 6 0 3 23 9 18

Cunupia FC 9 5 3 1 21 10 18

Matura ReUnited 9 5 2 2 17 17 17

Guaya Utd 9 4 4 1 16 8 16

Prisons Service 8 3 4 1 12 11 13

Police FC 9 3 4 2 10 10 13

UTT 9 3 2 4 13 17 11

RSSR FC 9 2 4 3 11 13 10

Club Sando Cultural 9 2 2 5 7 13 8

Erin FC 8 1 3 4 9 11 6

Bethel Utd 9 0 5 4 10 19 5

San F’do Giants 9 0 5 4 7 18 5

PVDM Utd 9 0 3 6 6 17 3

Upcoming matches:

Today:

n Guaya United vs QPCC, Guaya Rec. Ground, Guaya, 5 pm

n San Fernando Giants vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd, 4 pm

Tomorrow:

n Prison Service vs FC Santa Rosa, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

n Police FC vs Club Sando Cultural Roots Utd, St James Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

n Cunupia FC vs UTT, Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, 4 pm

n Bethel Utd vs Matura ReUnited, Mt Gomery Rec. Ground, 6 pm

n Erin FC vs RSSR Utd, Erin Rec. Ground, 6pm