T&T, Windwards evenly poised after day one

T&T bowlers Navin Bidaisee and Justyn Gangoo sparked collapse of Windward Islands’ lower order but match at Park Hill in Kingstown, St Vincent remains evenly poised at the end of the first day of the opening round of matches in the Regional Under-19 Championships yesterday

Batting first, the Windward Islands were dismissed for 238, thanks mainly to half centuries from Teddy Bishop and Kimani Melius.

Bishop scored 79 and Melius made 53 and along with Johnel Eugene’s 37, were able to get the Windwards to their total.

They would be disappointed with their eventual score though, as they were cruising on 179-5 at one stage.

The Windwards then lost their last five wickets for just 59 runs.

Bidaisee was the pick of T&T’s bowlers ending with 3-29, while Gangoo (3-34) and Jayden Seales who took 2-36 also proved useful.

T&T closed on one without loss in their reply.

At the Arnos Vale Stadium, Guyana skittled out the Leeward Islands for just 116 runs to take command.

Kevin Sinclair finished with the outstanding figures of 4-19, Kelvin Umroa chipped in with 3-28 and Joshua Jones took 2-27, to help rout the Leeward Islands.

No batsman scored more than 20 runs for the Leewards.

The Leewards actually needed a last-wicket partnership of 26 between the pair of Kian Pemberton (17) and Javin Spencer, who finished unbeaten on 11, to make it past three figures after crumbling to 90-9.

In their reply, Guyana had reached 58-2, trailing the Leewards by just 58 runs. Sachin Singh is unbeaten on 23 while Javin Spencer has so far taken 2-22.

Over at Sion Hill, Shian Brathwaite scored 87 to lead Barbados to 175 for five in their contest against Jamaica, before rain brought a premature end to the day’s play.

Brathwaite’s 113 ball knock contained 11 boundaries and two sixes and together with opener Nico Reifer who made 39, put on 105 runs in an opening partnership.

However, Jamaica fought back through the efforts of Raewin Senior, as Barbados lost five quick wickets for 68 runs.

Senior was the main destructor, claiming four of those wickets to end with the figures of 4-43 from his 19 overs. (CMC)

Scores

At Sion Hill: Rain ended play prematurely.

BARBADOS 175 for five (Shian Brathwaite 87, Nico Reifer 39, Kadeem Alleyne 35; Raewin Senior 4-43) vs JAMAICA.

At Park Hill: T&T trail by 237 runs without all 10 first innings wickets intact.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene 37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)

T&T one without loss.

At Arnos Vale Stadium: Guyana trail by 58 runs with eight first innings wickets intact.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27)

GUYANA 58 for two (Sachin Singh 23 not out; Javin Spencer 2-22) CMC