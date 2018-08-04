Windies look to protect perfect record in US

The Windies have won all three completed matches at the Central Broward Regional Park, Fort Lauderdale in Florida, USA and today, they will be going all out to maintain that record as they meet Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match series from 8 pm.

It is the third series visit to Lauderhill for the Windies, following matches there against New Zealand in 2012 and India in 2016 while Bangladesh will be making their Florida debut.

In 2012, the Windies won both matches against New Zealand and in 2016, they won their two-match series 1-0 over the Indians, as the second match of the series was rained off. Dwayne Bravo with a great last over had given the Windies a one-run victory over the powerful Indians.

Tonight, Carlos Brathwaite will lead a Windies team that is one game away from wrapping up the series. They started off brilliantly with a seven-wicket victory in St Kitts.

Andre Russell smacked an unbeaten 35 and Marlon Samuels made 26 not out in no time, as the Windies chased down a target of 91 in 9.1 overs. The Windies, who have been settling in nicely at the Marriot North Hotel, will be relaxed going into the match but coach Stuart Law is warning against this. The Aussie said that his team can’t relax, and must go out there and fight hard to win the series with a game to spare.

Bangladesh will be under more pressure as a loss tonight will see them losing the series.

Both teams are good in this format but the Bangladeshis struggled in their opening encounter and their confidence would have taken a hit. Bangladesh has been struggling in recent times in the format, having lost their last five matches.

The pitch looks good for batting and Windies opener Evin Lewis will be licking his chops as he scored a century against India here last time around and his strike rate is close to 200 on this ground.

For Bangladesh, they will be looking to their highest run scorer in T20 Internationals Tamim Iqbal. The left-hander who failed to score in the first match has struck a century and five half-centuries for Bangladesh.

A large contingent of Bangladeshi supporters is expected to show up at the ground as their diaspora committee has been hard at work at galvanising support. They held a dinner with both teams on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale.

Teams

Windies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt.), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed.

Head-to-head in T20s

2007 Johannesburg - Bangladesh won by 6 wkts

2009 St Kitts - Windies won by 5 wkts

2011 Dhaka - Bangladesh won by 3 wkts

2012 Dhaka - Windies won by 18 runs

2014 St Kitts - No Result

2014 Dhaka - Windies won by 73 runs.

2018 St Kitts - Windies won by 7 wkts

Played - 7

Windies - 4

Bangladesh - 2

No result - 1