Bissessar gets FIA racing Champions Award

Andy Bissessar was recently recognised for his achievements in world motorsport.

The World governing body for Motorsport, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, held a gala FIA Americas Awards for 2017, in Montevideo Uruguay on July 23 where Bissessar received the FIA National Champions of the Americas Senior Motorsport Award.

Bissessar, driver of the Chevron Havoline Qualitech VP Race Fuels Meguiars, was also recognised for his successes in a number of events including 2017 T&T Automobile Sport Association (TTASA) Drag Racing Open Class Champion. He qualified no 1 and won seven race events. Bissessar was also lauded for resetting the Wallerfield International Raceway T&T 1/4 Mile Track Record—7.2 seconds at 180 mph, winning the 2017 Grenada International Drag Racing Event and resetting the 1/4 mile national and track record—7.4 seconds at 180 mph.

The ace T&T racer also earned recognition for winning the 2017 St Vincent and the Grenadines International Drag Racing Event and resetting the 1/4 mile national and track record—8.4 seconds at 180 mph, as well as claiming the title at the Open Class Race Event in May, while setting a new national record of 5.0 seconds at 146 mph on the recently sanctioned and safer 1/8 mile track length on July 29.