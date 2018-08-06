Guaya hands Parkites first loss

Shaquille Ferrier and Keston Jordan were both on target to lead defending champions Guaya United to a 2-1 triumph over table leaders Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the T&T Super League on Saturday.

Ferrier sent the home supporters at the Guaya Recreation Ground into a frenzy when he fired in the opener in the 21st minute, which his team took into the half-time interval.

Jordan then doubled the advantage in the 71st minute before Benedict Barrett netted for the Parkites in the 85th minute to give his team hope of earning a share of the points.

However, it was not to be as the defending champions held on for the win, inflicting a first defeat on the Parkites in the process.

Despite the defeat, QPCC still remained top of the table with 21 points from ten matches, two ahead of Guaya United, while FC Santa Rosa and Cunupia FC are a further point behind, with the latter of having a match in hand.

Also on Saturday, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United got its first win of the season, 3-1 over San Fernando Giants with a goal each from Raychard Alleyne, Eric Charles and Seker Mural.

Andrei Pacheco got the lone reply for Giants who slipped to the bottom of the table.

Results

Guaya United 2 (Shaquille Ferrier 21st, Keston Jordan 71st) vs QPCC 1 (Benedict Barrett 85th)

Petit Valley/Diego Martin 3 (Raychard Alleyne 6th, Eric Charles 26th, Seker Mural 45th) vs San Fernando Giants 1 (Andrei Pacheco 37th)

Standings

Teams P W D L GA GF Pts

1. QPCC 10 6 3 1 22 12 21

2. Guaya Utd 10 5 4 1 18 9 19

3. FC Santa Rosa 9 6 0 3 23 9 18

4. Cunupia FC 9 5 3 1 21 10 18

5. Matura ReUnited 9 5 2 2 17 17 17

6. Prisons Service 8 3 4 1 12 11 13

7. Police FC 9 3 4 2 10 10 13

8. UTT 9 3 2 4 13 17 11

9. RSSR FC 9 2 4 3 11 13 10

10. Club Sando Cultural 9 2 2 5 7 13 8

11. Erin FC 8 1 3 4 9 11 6

12. P.V.D.M Utd 10 1 3 6 9 18 6

13. Bethel Utd 9 0 5 4 10 19 5

14. San F’do Giants 10 0 5 5 8 21 5