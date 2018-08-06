Junior tennis stars prepare for Tobago ITF

T&T’s junior tennis stars will spring into action again in a series of continuous competitions that will serve to boost the country’s chances of achieving its target of having a player ranked among the top 150 in the world by 2026.

Following on the heels of the ITF Under-12 Development tournament at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) last month and the JITTIC U-14 tournament in El Salvador last week, the country’s young budding stars will next contest the Tobago ITF competition for U-12, 14 and U-18 players, both boys and girls, at the NRC in two weeks time, August 18-23.

Public Relation’s Officer at Tennistt, the governing body for the sport locally, Carlista Mohammed said the tournament will provide an ideal opportunity for players to gain valuable points towards their international rankings, both at the ITF and JITIC.

Last year, Kobe James was the lone T&T player to have won a match in the boys Under-18 singles category. The girls equivalent, however, produced a much better showing with Jade Tom Yew and Abigail Jones reaching the semifinals in the team doubles.

Mohammed, who is still among the top senior players presently, believes the country’s players should be able to hold their own this year, saying many of them have been playing pretty well.

Among them are the members of the under-12 boys development teams which qualified for the ITF/COTECC final out of the Sub Region 4 play-off such as Daniel Jeary, Luca Denoon, Jaylon Chapman, Jace Qushie, Nathen Martin, and girls: Kiera Youseff, Jaeda Lee Daniel-Joseph, Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Zara Ghuran.

Among the U-18s, Yin-Lee Assang could head the list of girls to be considered, along with Tom Yew and Jones, who have both grown in confidence, Anya King and Victoria Koylass.

The boys U-18 will feature a team comprising of Aiden Carter, Adam Ramkissoon, who is set to wing out for an international tourney where he will receive much-needed practice, Ebolum N’Wokolo, Akile Duke and Kyle Kerry, among others.

REGIONAL UNDER-19 CHAMPIONSHIP 3RD DAY, 1ST ROUND

SUMMARISED SCORES

KINGSTOWN–Summarised scores from the final day of the opening round of matches in the Three-day Regional Under-19 Championship yesterday.

At Sion Hill: Match drawn.

BARBADOS 223 (Shian Brathwaite 87, Kadeem Alleyne 54, Nico Reifer 39; Raewin Senior 7-58, Sanjay Brown 3-32) and 129 for three (Kadeem Alleyne 50, Nico Reifer 47; Kirk McKenzie 2-24)

JAMAICA 140 (Raewin Senior 54, Carlos Brown 25; Camarie Boyce 3-38, Joshua Bishop 3-40) and 138 for six (Andre McCarthy 47, Carlos Brown 30, Ricardo McIntosh 27; Camarie Boyce 2-36, Shemar Persaud 2-42)

At Park Hill: Match drawn

WINDWARD ISLANDS 238 (Teddy Bishop 79, Kimani Melius 53, Johnel Eugene 37; Navin Bidaisee 3-29, Justyn Gangoo 3-34, Jayden Seales 2-36)

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 304 for eight decl. (Navin Bidaisee 87, Christian Thurton 75, Leonardo Julien 46, Avinash Mahabirsingh 32; Simeon Gerson 5-82)

At Arnos Vale Stadium: Guyana won by 10 wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 116 (Kevin Sinclair 4-19, Kelvin Umroa 3-28, Joshua Jones 2-27) and 114 (Mikyle Louis 31, Joshua Grant 26 not out; Ashmead Nedd 6-30)

GUYANA 229 (Kevin Sinclair 51, Sachin Singh 49, Bhaskar Yadram 35, Javid Karim 30; Javin Spencer 5-70, Zawandi White 3-16) and four without loss.

WALTER ALIBEY

