Promoting Sports among persons with disabilities

Increasing participation in sport and physical activity among the population should not be limited to the able-bodied. Persons with disabilities must be equally encouraged to participate in sport and leisure activities so that they can also reap benefits such as health and fitness.

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities states, “Parties shall take appropriate measures to encourage and promote the participation, to the fullest extent possible, of persons with disabilities in mainstream sporting activities at all levels”.

It also calls for governments to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to sporting venues both as participants as well as spectators. Furthermore, children with disabilities are to be included in school physical education enjoying equal access to “play, recreation and leisure and sporting activities”.

Despite the UN Convention, persons with disabilities face several barriers to participation in sports and physical activity. Some of these barriers may be similar or different from that which affect the general population.

Persons with disabilities may suffer from a lack of knowledge. They may not be aware of the various programmes, facilities and resources that are available. This situation may be compounded when programmes have an able-bodied bias.

The social environment from which people with disabilities have to function may also be problematic. Attitudinal, transport and barriers of omission may serve as major deterrents. Persons with disabilities may face a variety of negative behaviours such as exclusion, verbal abuse and even violence.

Transport can pose an enormous hindrance where persons have higher support needs and there is a lack of suitable and affordable accessible transport. Barriers of omission include all facilities, programmes, policies and procedures that fail to include effective practices for persons with disabilities.

Another set of barriers is related to effective communication. Persons with several disabilities such as hearing and speech impairments may experience a breakdown in communication with other persons.

It is evident that addressing the issue of increasing sport and physical activities among persons with disabilities requires a comprehensive policy and committed implementation. Various ministries such as Sport and Youth Affairs; Finance; Community Development; Social Development, Health and Education have to work with the Special Olympics Committee and the business community to ensure that all persons in Trinidad and Tobago are treated equally as it relates to access and participation in sport, recreation and leisure activities.

