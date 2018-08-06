Tamim, Shakib deny Windies

Bangladesh, led by a solid all-around performance from skipper Shakib Al Hasan, defeated the Windies by 12 runs in the second match of their three-match series to leave it even at 1-1 with one game to play last night.

The teams were battling it out last night, to see which one will take the trophy for the final format of Bangladesh’s tour of the region. The Windies won the Test series 2-0 and Bangladesh took the ODI series 2-1.

However, on Saturday night the fans turned out in their numbers to take Bangladesh’s first match in the United States and they were not disappointed. With the game getting off at 8 pm, the mostly Bangladeshi crowd started arriving around 4 pm, waving flags outside their cars down the US 441. This caused a massive pile-up of vehicles and when they finally got into the ground Al Hasan made it worth the effort.

Firstly, he rescued his team after they slipped to 48 for three in the eight over to a final score of 171 for five. The left-hander got the scoreboard moving from the moment he came in and roughed up the Windies bowling. The Windies paid the price of not having out and out bowlers in their line-up, as they mostly played the all-rounders. With three wickets down they could not press home the advantage and allowed Al Hasan and opener, Tamim Iqbal, to prosper.

Iqbal started slowly but blossomed nicely as his innings went along, as he added 90 runs for the fourth wicket with his captain. The left-hander finally fell for 74 made off 44 balls with six fours and four sixes. When he left, Al Hasan finished off nicely, scoring 60 from 38 balls with nine fours and one six. There were two wickets apiece for spinner Ashley Nurse and pacer Keemo Paul.

When the Windies went in to bat, the team lost the out of form Evin Lewis for one. Andre Russell batting at number three was able to take the score to 33 in the fourth over with opener Andre Fletcher, but when he fell for 17 the wheels came off. Batsmen came and went and although Fletcher stood firm for his 43 off 34 balls, with three fours and two sixes, the required rate mounted too high.

In the end, the Windies with just two wickets in hand were left to get 15 runs from the last over and fell short, losing the game by 12 runs. Al Hasan bowled beautifully in taking 2/19 off four overs, while Nazrul Islam held his nerve well at the end in taking 3/28.

SCOREBOARD

Windies vs Bangladesh

2nd T20I

BANGLADESH Innings

L Das c Brathwaite b Nurse.................... 1

T Iqbal c Paul b Russell .........................74

M Rahim c Russell b Nurse.................... 4

S Sarkar c Powell b Paul ........................14

S Al-Hasan c (sub) Walton b Paul .......60

Mahmudullah not out ..........................13

A Haque not out .......................................1

Extras (lb2, w2) ...............................4

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) ............171

Did not bat: Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Fall of wickets: 1-7; 2-24; 3-48; 4-138; 5-167

Bowling: Badree 2-0-14-0, Nurse 4-0-25-2 (w1), Russell 4-0-33-1, Paul 4-0-39-2 (w1), Williams 3-0-29-0, Brathwaite 3-0-29-0.

WEST INDIES Innings

A Fletcher c S Al-Hasan b

Nazmul Islam.......................................... 43

E Lewis lbw b M Rahman....................... 1

A Russell c wkpr M Rahim b Rahman .17

M Samuels c Das b S Al-Hasan........... 10

D Ramdin lbw b R Hossain ....................5

R Powell c wkpr M Rahim

b M Rahman............................................ 43

C Brathwaite c L Das b S Al-Hasan .....11

A Nurse c A Haque b N Islam ..............16

K Paul b N Islam ........................................2

K Williams not out................................. 09

S Badree not out...................................... 1

Extras (b1, w9)............................. 10

TOTAL (9 wkts, 20 overs)............ 159

Fall of wickets: 1-5; 2-33; 3-48; 4-58; 5-116; 6-131; 7-146; 8-158; 9-158

Bowling: Abu Hider 4-0-26-0; Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-50-3 (w5);

Rubel Hossain 4-0-35-1 (w2);

Shakib-Al-Hasan 4-0-19-2 (w1);

Nazmul Islam 4-0-28-3 (w1)

Result: Bangladesh won by 12 runs

Series: Three-match series level 1-1

Toss: West Indies Player-of-the-Match: Tamim Iqbal. Umpires: L Reifer Jr, J Wilson; TV – G Brathwaite.