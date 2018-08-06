Transport & Cleansing move to table top

Transport & Cleansing moved into sole possession of top spot in the Port-of-Spain City Corporation Inter-Department Football League with a narrow 2-1 win over Central Market at Nelson Mandela Park (formerly King George V Park) , St Clair on Thursday.

Akil Peterson and Christopher Wilson netted a goal each for Transport & Cleansing to cancel out Arnold Sherry’s strike for Central Market.

With the win, Transport & Cleansing improved to ten points from four matches, two ahead of previous joint leaders Cemeteries, and Central/Eastern.

On Friday, Cemeteries needed a double from Akhel Fairbain to salvage a 4-4 draw with Western Division.

Keston Williams and an own goal also helped Cemeteries cause while Kashief Moses scored twice, and Akional Paul, and Nicholas Valentine, one each for Western Division,

In the two other matches played, defending champions City Hall blanked St James Division 2-0 with a goal each from Tyrell Sancho and Jabari Raphael while Jahi Molick’s lone strike earned Central/Eastern a 1-0 victory over Public Health.

Matches continue today with another doubleheader from 4.30pm.

Results

Thursday August 2:

Transport & Cleansing 2 (Akil Peterson, Christopher Wilson) vs Central Market 1 (Arnold Sherry)

City Hall 2 (Tyrell Sancho, Jabari Raphael) vs St James Division 0

Friday August 3:

Cemeteries 4 (Akhel Fairbain 2, Keston Williams, o.g) vs Western Division 4 (Kashief Moses 2, Akinola Paul, Nicholas Valentine)

Central/Eastern 1 (Jahi Molick) vs Public Health 0

LATEST POS CORPORATION LEAGUE STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Transport & Cleansing 4 3 1 0 9 2 10

Cemeteries 4 2 2 0 11 5 8

Central/Eastern 4 2 2 0 5 1 8

City Hall 4 2 0 2 5 4 6

Western Division 4 1 1 2 9 11 4

Public Health 4 1 1 2 5 10 4

Central Market 4 0 2 2 4 6 2

St James Division 4 0 1 3 1 6 1

UPCOMING MATCHESBPTT

Today (Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair)

St James Division vs Central/Eastern, 4.30 pm

Central Market vs Cemeteries, 6 pm

Tomorrow

Transport & Cleansing vs Public Health, 4.30 pm

Western Division vs City, 6 pm

On Wednesday

Cemeteries vs St James Division, 4.30 pm

Central/Eastern vs Central Market, 6 pm

On Thursday

Western Division vs Transport & Cleansing, 4.30 pm

Public Health vs City Hall, 6 pm