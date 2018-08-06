Education as a crucial part of ‘creating cultural confidence’ and embedding Visual and Performing Arts, memory and legacy more strongly in the school curriculum from primary school level as well...
You are here
Transport & Cleansing move to table top
Transport & Cleansing moved into sole possession of top spot in the Port-of-Spain City Corporation Inter-Department Football League with a narrow 2-1 win over Central Market at Nelson Mandela Park (formerly King George V Park) , St Clair on Thursday.
Akil Peterson and Christopher Wilson netted a goal each for Transport & Cleansing to cancel out Arnold Sherry’s strike for Central Market.
With the win, Transport & Cleansing improved to ten points from four matches, two ahead of previous joint leaders Cemeteries, and Central/Eastern.
On Friday, Cemeteries needed a double from Akhel Fairbain to salvage a 4-4 draw with Western Division.
Keston Williams and an own goal also helped Cemeteries cause while Kashief Moses scored twice, and Akional Paul, and Nicholas Valentine, one each for Western Division,
In the two other matches played, defending champions City Hall blanked St James Division 2-0 with a goal each from Tyrell Sancho and Jabari Raphael while Jahi Molick’s lone strike earned Central/Eastern a 1-0 victory over Public Health.
Matches continue today with another doubleheader from 4.30pm.
Results
Thursday August 2:
Transport & Cleansing 2 (Akil Peterson, Christopher Wilson) vs Central Market 1 (Arnold Sherry)
City Hall 2 (Tyrell Sancho, Jabari Raphael) vs St James Division 0
Friday August 3:
Cemeteries 4 (Akhel Fairbain 2, Keston Williams, o.g) vs Western Division 4 (Kashief Moses 2, Akinola Paul, Nicholas Valentine)
Central/Eastern 1 (Jahi Molick) vs Public Health 0
LATEST POS CORPORATION LEAGUE STANDINGS
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Transport & Cleansing 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
Cemeteries 4 2 2 0 11 5 8
Central/Eastern 4 2 2 0 5 1 8
City Hall 4 2 0 2 5 4 6
Western Division 4 1 1 2 9 11 4
Public Health 4 1 1 2 5 10 4
Central Market 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
St James Division 4 0 1 3 1 6 1
UPCOMING MATCHESBPTT
Today (Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair)
St James Division vs Central/Eastern, 4.30 pm
Central Market vs Cemeteries, 6 pm
Tomorrow
Transport & Cleansing vs Public Health, 4.30 pm
Western Division vs City, 6 pm
On Wednesday
Cemeteries vs St James Division, 4.30 pm
Central/Eastern vs Central Market, 6 pm
On Thursday
Western Division vs Transport & Cleansing, 4.30 pm
Public Health vs City Hall, 6 pm
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online