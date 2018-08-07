Carter wins alone at ITF

Aiden Carter was the lone T&T player in winner’s row when the Main Draw of the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament served off at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre, Beausejour, Gros-Islet Castries, St Lucia, yesterday.

Carter, with an ITF rank of 2429 is the highest T&T ranked player among the Under 18s and he showed why in his encounter with Martin Heller of the USA, winning in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(2) despite the challenge.

His win was the only bright spark for the T&T players up to that point in the tournament, as all the other players who took the court before he was beaten.

Earlier, Victoria Koylass fell to Anjali Mogili of the United States 6-0, 6-0 on court six and Liam Sheppard, an hour afterwards succumbed to a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to number#3 seed Donte Armorister of the Bahamas on the same court. Aalisha Alexis also suffered a Girls singles nightmare in her match against Marine Michel of France, losing 6-4, 6-4.

In another game Kimberly Sabga had her matchup with Audrey Moutama of France played simultaneously with Carter’s game, on the adjacent court, but still, Sabga went down to her counterpart 6-1, 6-0, hardly troubling the French in the process.

Up top press time, last night T&T siblings Osenyonye N’Wokolo and Ebolum N’Wokolo were prevented from action due to a downpour of rain. Osenyonye was scheduled to face hometown favourite Meggan Williams and her brother was expected to be up against fourth-ranked Phillippe Mercelina of the Netherlands on court five.

Later Shauna Valentine, another T&T player was scheduled to face Selene Kentish of Antigua.