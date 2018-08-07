Morrison to name CAZOVA team today

National senior men’s volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship title.

The tournament will take place from Saturday to August 20, in Paramaribo, Suriname and will feature ten-time winners Barbados, 2012 champion team the Bahamas, Haiti, three-time defending champion T&T, and the host country, Suriname.

The five teams will play a round-robin series at the end of which the top two teams will contest the gold medal match while the third and fourth placed teams will compete for the bronze.

Morrison will have great memories of competing in Suriname as he was a part of the national men’s team which captured its first-ever CAZOVA crown back in 2010 in Suriname, before adding the last two editions of the competition, in 2014 and 2017, both on home soil.

The tournament will also be a chance for the T&T men to get back to winning ways after a tough outing at the just concluded 23rd Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia where they ended with a 0-5 record.

This after losing pool matches to host Colombia (2-3), Puerto Rico (0-3) and Guatemala (1-3) before suffering defeats against Venezuela (0-3) and Guatemala, again, (1-3) in the seventh spot playoff.

Prior to that, the T&T men had a 1-3 record at the Men’s NORCECA Challenge Cup in Pinar del Rio, Cuba with defeats against Puerto Rico (0-3), Cuba (0-3) and Guatemala (1-3) while tasting victory versus Costa Rica 3-0.

Together with captain Ryan Stewart, a few familiar faces from last year’s winning team along with Portugal-based Marc-Anthony Honore, who was voted as the “Best Middle Blocker” at the CAC Games, should be included.

Those expected to be selected are Marlon “Waldo” Phillip, Akim Bushe, Kameron Donald, Mikheil Hoyte, Joshua Mohammed, Brandon Legall and Daneil Williams, all members of last year’s winning team on home soil.

According to Morrison, teams for the CAZOVA Championship are allowed to name a roster of 12 players, but due to a lack of funds, the T&T team will only comprise ten players.

Morrison and his team will continue to train until Thursday at a venue yet to be confirmed before leaving for Suriname on Friday ahead of Saturday’s start of the competition.

TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Host Year Champions Runner-up Second Runner-up

Suriname 1991 Netherland Antilles Suriname

Jamaica 1992 Barbados Jamaica Bahamas

T&T 1993 Barbados Jamaica Bahamas

Bahamas 1994 Barbados Bahamas Martinique

Barbados 1995 Barbados Netherland Antilles Suriname

USVI 1996 Barbados Suriname Martinique

Martinique 1998 Barbados Martinique Jamaica

Barbados 2000 Barbados Suriname Bahamas

T&T 2002 Barbados Netherland Antilles Martinique

Barbados 2004 Barbados Jamaica T&T

Bahamas 2006 Barbados T&T Jamaica

Barbados 2008 Martinique Barbados T&T

Suriname 2010 T&T Barbados Bahamas

USVI 2012 Bahamas T&T Barbados

T&T 2014 T&T Barbados Curacao

T&T 2017 T&T Martinique Barbados