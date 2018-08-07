Positive mindset influences success

The book, “The Champion’s Mind: How Great Athletes Think, Train and Thrive”, is a read that serves as a reminder of the importance of mindset as part of an athlete’s arsenal.

To achieve excellence in sports mindset is as important as physical preparation and training.

The back story behind every example of success - and this can be said about every human endeavour not just sport is one of a particular type of mindset.

“The Champion’s Mind” in a simple format clarifies lessons and techniques that can benefit sportsmen and women trying to reach for excellence.

The author of the book, Jim Afremow, included some points that are worth sharing even if only as a reminder.

The mental abilities of confidence, concentration and composure are crucial for being a champion.

Part of the process requires us to maintain our eagerness to learn and grow and to take well trained, disciplined action to make positive change.

Attitude is a decision, and it is also a learned behaviour, requiring discipline.

Win the day - This means you should take advantage of the opportunity that each day brings to be the best you can be.

If you aren’t getting better, you’re getting worse; Feed your positive thoughts so it triumphs against negative ones; Train like your are No 2, but compete like you are No 1; Focus on your performances, not on unwanted outcomes; Mental toughness is the ability to remain positive and proactive in the most adverse of circumstances; Our Greatest Glory is not in never falling but in rising each time we fall; Avoid the perils of perfectionism and survive the “paralysis-by-analysis” syndrome- underperforming by over thinking; It takes 10 years or even longer to become an overnight success.

Find the good, it’s all around you. Find it, showcase it, and you will start believing it.

For all of our athletes aspiring to the podium, the mindset is just as important as optimal physical fitness.

As the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) seeks to provide the highest quality support service to Team TTO members, including advice on prevention of illness and injury, and direction on performance-related matters, it is important to remember physical preparation and training isn’t the be all and end all.

Mindset and mental health and well being are as important.

Editor’s note: Brian Lewis is the president of the T&T Olympic Committee (TT)C) and the views expressed at not necessarily those of the organisation.