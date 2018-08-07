Unstoppable Police women eye another title

The unstoppable Police Women’s Rugby team seems well on their way to the clinching their fourth 10-a-side title in as many years.

The team being led by the talented Nicolette Pantor, a member of the now famous ‘Pantor clang’ as well as the equally talented Calisha Harry, Jahlissa Thomas, Angel Jorsling, Avijah Lewis, Kathleen Stephens and sisters Ornella, Onika and Kadiera George among others, have won every title at stake in women’s rugby for the past three years, including the 10-a-side, 7-a-side, Knock Out, the opening Ruggerama title, and the season-ending Caribbean part of the Rugby Barbados World Sevens.

On Saturday the Policewomen earned an easy default win in the Harvard-hosted rugby festival at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to add to their opening ruggerama title on June 23. Due to the pulling out of UWI Tobago and Rainbow this year, the Lawwomen are among just four teams battling for supremacy and bragging rights, with the others being Harvard, Caribs and Royalians.

The teams are each allowed to host a rugby festival and the winner will be determined by the one with the most points.

Apart from claiming the win from the Harvard-forfeited festival Saturday, Police also won their own festival at the St James Barracks on July 21, as well as the first festival held by Caribs at the Savannah.

The Lawwomen need only to win the other two festivals to be hosted by Royalians on August 26 and the T&T Rugby Football Union festival on September 30 to retain the title.

Yesterday Harry, a standout player on the police roster said her team’s strength lies in the collective responsibility of each player. “Each player has a responsibility and she goes out there and gets it done for the benefit of the team,” Harry explained.

After the three festivals, Police are ahead on the standings with 22 points with Royalians in second on 22 points and Harvard and Caribs occupying the other two positions in third and fourth respectively on 18 and 10 points.

Meanwhile, Harvard men are well ahead in the Senior Division, a position they reinforced on at the weekend with a convincing 27-0 triumph over Caribs. Rainbow was also among the winners in the senior division Saturday, defeating Defence Force 48-32 in Group B, while in Rydeus whipped Policemen 41-21.

Rydeus men were led by double tries from Lemuel Rogers and Solomon Antoine, and other tries from Marquis Samuel, Korri Edwards and Kareem Thomas.

Police on the other hand got two tries and three conversions from Akiel Smith, while Andel Matamoro was the scorer of the other try.

In a Championship Division match, Caribs also prevailed over arch-rivals Royalians 30-10 at the Savannah.

WALTER ALIBEY

