Windies crash against Bangladesh

The visitors started their tour of the Caribbean being bowled out for 43 runs but when Bangladesh left on Sunday night for home, they were smiling as they recovered well to take both the ODI series and T20 series by 2-1 margins.

The Bangladesh boys defeated the Windies by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park in the United States to topple the world champions.

Liton Dass was the difference between the two teams as he slapped 61 runs from 32 balls. His innings included six fours and three sixes. His effort enabled his team totally 184 for five wickets in their 20 overs. The Windies were replying on 135/7 in 17.1 overs when the second rain break forced the umpires to reward the game on the DL Method.

The Windies were out of the game when Andre Russell fell for 47 off 21 balls. The right-handed Jamaican came to the crease with the Windies in trouble and his first five scoring strokes were 6, 6, 6, 6, 4. The large expat Bangladeshi contingent in the stands grew very quiet, as he was threatening to take the game away from them. When he holed out after hitting four and six sixes, the series was over for the Windies.

Earlier, Bangladesh got a massive advantage when they won the toss as batting first would have favoured them. The ball came on nicely unto the bat which made scoring easier, as the Windies would realise that there was no profit in batting second, as some balls kept low. Dass led the way for Bangladesh as he smacked the Windies bowling all over the park. At the end of the six-over powerplay, Bangladesh was already 77/2 and out front. The little right-hander scored 61 from 32 balls with six fours and three sixes. He and Tamim Iqbal out on 61 run for the first wicket in 4.4 overs, as the latter made 21 from 13 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Mahmudullah Riaz struck 32 not out off 20 balls with four fours and a six and Abu Hider stroked 18 not out. (CMC)

SCOREBOARD

West Indies vs Bangladesh

3rd T20I

BANGLADESH Innings

L. Das c Nurse b Williams 61

T. Iqbal c Williams b Brathwaite 21

S. Sarkar c Powell b Paul 5

M. Rahim c wkp Ramdin b Brathwaite 12

S. Al Hasan c Nurse b Paul 24

Mahmudullah not out 32

A. Haque not out 18

Extras (lb4, w6, nb1) 11

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) 184

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-66, 3-97, 4-102, 5-146

Did not bat: Islam, Rony, Hossain, Rahman.

Bowling: Badree 3-0-23-0, Nurse 3-0-31-0, Russell 3-0-36-0 (w1), Brathwaite 4-0-32-2 (w3), Paul 3-0-26-2 (w1), Williams 4-0-32-1 (w1, nb1).

WEST INDIES Innings

C Walton c (sub) Rahman b Sarkar 19

A Fletcher c Islam b Rahman 6

M Samuels b Shakib Al Hasan 2

R Powell c Hider b Rahman 23

D Ramdin b Hossain 21

A Russell c Haque b Rahman 47

C Brathwaite c (sub) S Rahman b Hider 5

A Nurse not out 0

Extras (b4, lb3, w5) 12

TOTAL (7 wkts, 17.1 overs) 135

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-30, 3-32,

4-77, 5-96, 6-128, 7-135.

Did not bat: K Paul, K Williams, S Badree.

Bowling: Abu Hider 3-0-27-1

Rubel Hossain 4-0-28-1,

Mustafizur Rahman 3.1-0-31-3 (w1),

Nazmul Islam 0.3-0-2-0,

Soumya Sarkar 2.3-0-18-1,

Shakib-al-Hasan 4-0-22-1.

Result: Bangladesh won by 19 runs (D-L-S method)

Series: Bangladesh won three-match series 2-1.

Man-of-the-Match: Liton Das.

Man-of-the-Series: Shakib-al-Hasan.

Toss: Bangladesh.

Umpires: G Brathwaite, N Duguid; TV – J Wilson.