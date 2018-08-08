Borel, Richards and Ahye lead NACAC quest

Recent gold medallist at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, Cleopatra Borel, is among a stellar group of T&T athletes that will go for glory at the North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Championships to be hosted in Toronto, Canada, this weekend.

Borel’s teammates include Commonwealth champions Jereem Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye. Richards will race in the men’s 200 metres while Ahye will compete in two events, the women’s 100m and she will link with double CAC silver medallists sprinters Semoy Hackett and Khalifa St Fort along with Reyare Thomas to form the 4x100m relay team. Thomas will also compete in the 200m dash.

Borel dominated the women’s shot put event at the CAC Games held in Barranquilla, Colombia which saw T&T emerged with nine medals in track and field, two gold, five silver and two bronze.

Hackett and St Fort won individual medals in the 200m and 100m, respectively, along with Alena Brooks, the women’s 800m silver medal winner, men’s 110m silver medallist Ruebin Walters, men’s 200m bronze medallist Kyle Greaux , and Andwuelle Wright, the men’s long jump bronze medallist, who are all part of the 23-athlete team.

National sprint champion Keston Bledman has also been named on the team. At the recent CAC Games, the two-time Olympic medal winner finished sixth in 10.35 seconds in the men’s 100m semifinal and did not advance to the final.

Two other members on the team, hurdlers Jehue Gordon and Sparkle Mc Knight, reached the final in their respective 400m hurdles races but placed out of the top three spots. Gordon was eighth in 50.02 while McKnight was fifth in 55.56.

Joining Borel and Wright on the field are jumpers Ayanna Alexander (triple jump) and Tyra Gittens (long jump), Hezekiel Romeo (shot put) and Kareem Roberts (high jump). Alexander, Gittens and Romeo competed at the Games as well but did not reach the podium.

Middle-distance runner Ashton Gill will be making his debut on the senior athletics team, racing in the men’s 800m.

The team will be under the guidance of manager Dexter Voisin and the coaches are Arlon Morrison, Ian Carter, Ismael Mastrapa, Niconner Alexander and Wendell Williams.

TEAM

Women: Michelle-Lee Ahye (100m, 4x100m), Khalifa St Fort (100m, 4x100m), Semoy Hackett (200m, 4x100m), Reyare Thomas (200, 4x100m), Sparkle Mc Knight (400m hurdles), Janeil Bellille (400m hurdles), Alena Brooks (800m), Cleopatra Borel (shot put), Tyra Gittens (long jump), Ayanna Alexander (Triple Jump).

Men: Keston Bledman (100m, 4x100m), Jalen Purcell (100m, 4x100m), Jereem Richards (200m), Kyle Greaux (200m, 4x100m), Johnathan Farinha (4x100m), Nathan Farinha (4x100m), Jehue Gordon (400m hurdles), Ashton Gill (800m), Andwuelle Wright (long jump), Ruebin Walters (110m hurdles), Aaron Lewis (110m hurdles), Kareem Roberts (high jump), Hezekiel Romeo (shot put)

OFFICIALS: Dexter Voisin (manager), Arlon Morrison (coach), Ian Carter (coach), Ismael Mastrapa (coach), Niconner Alexander (coach), Wendell Williams (coach), Shurlan Bonas (medical), Keisha Fraser (medical)