Pro League clubs get $4.8m back pay today

The eight Pro League football clubs in T&T will receive their promised subventions for the financial period September 2017- October 2018 today.

Among the clubs to benefit is W Connection FC, the only one that is still non-compliant. The Savonetta Boys as they are popularly known, have been given a ‘bligh’ as it is set to cash in on a $4.8 million cheque payout scheduled to take place at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva this afternoon, in spite of demands by the Sport Company of T&T and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs recently, for clubs to be compliant to receive funding.

On Monday, Renee John-Williams, the club’s representative said they could not submit audited financial statements and the strategic plan required to be compliant, as the club’s auditor is still out of the country.

Apart from W Connection, a multiple-time winner of nearly every title on offer in the Pro League, the clubs scheduled to receive retroactive payments at 2 pm are Morvant Caledonia United, Central FC, Club Sando, St Ann’s Rangers, San Juan Jabloteh, last year’s defending champions North East Stars and Point Fortin Civic, which submitted its compliant documents on Friday last.

Guardian Media Sports was reliably informed, however, that the Government, through the Ministry of Sports and Sport Company, will no longer deal with the T&T Pro League directly with regards to payments of subventions, and will instead channel all payments through the parent body, the T&T Football Association, which will then distribute the monies to the League for the clubs.

The reason, it is understood, is to ensure strict transparency and accountability when dealing with the public purse.

However, Anthony Creed, the executive manager of the Sports Development and Performance Unit at SporTT said yesterday he was unaware that such a decision had been made. He said if it was, then it would have come from the Board of the SporTT.

The league, which has faced three delays to its start of the 2018 season, will kick-off on Friday with a Super Friday double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium from 6 pm that pits San Juan Jabloteh against Point Fortin Civic, last season’s fifth and seventh-place finishers, respectively.

In the other game, Morvant Caledonia United will square-off with Defence Force from 8 pm. Matches will continue on August 11. The League will only be hampered by three FIFA international breaks from—September 3-11, October 8-16 and November 12-20.

A pro league release sent out yesterday said the season will be a quick-fire one that will run through to November 24 and will comprise two rounds of football.

The league will also attempt to bring back the traditional Pro Bowl competition which is expected to be played in December.

WALTER ALIBEY

