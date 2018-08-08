TKR begins title defence at Oval

At prime time tonight, the country will go still as its favourite cricket team, the Trinbago Knight Riders will be making a bid to become the most successful team in the history of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by winning three titles as the team aims to repeat last year’s performance.

They open the defence of their title tonight at 8 pm when the St Lucia Stars visit the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain. TKR has a proud record at the venue where the team won its five preliminary round matches the previous edition. The Riders will start with confidence being the former champions but will be cognizant of the fact that all franchises have strengthened their units in an effort to make a run at this year’s title to hoist the new trophy that is at stake.

The Riders have had to make three changes to their original team selected at the draft but the replacements are strong and this should not be an issue.

Shannon Gabriel, the big Windies fast bowler, replaces South African Junior Dala. The Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed replaces Pakistani Shadab Khan and Muhammad Ali Khan, the USA pacer, takes the place of the injured Guyanese Ronsford Beaton.

Nevertheless, skipper Dwayne Bravo who is very confident ahead of the clash said, “We’ve had a good lead up to the tournament and while some of our foreign players were not here early, they were playing cricket and it’s great for us. We again have a strong team and one that fights hard so we are confident going into the game. We are looking forward to playing in front of a full house here at the Queen’s Park Oval and performing for our fans.”

TKR’s Colin Borde, the most successful manager in the history of the tournament said that all is well with his players in terms of injuries and that they are ready for the first ball to be bowled. He said, “Dwayne as always have a group of men here who fights for him and this was our greatest strength last year. The boys have gelled well in the short time they have been together and everything is well in place ahead of the match. It is important to start off with a win in this tournament and the boys will be out there fighting hard to make this a reality.”

Meanwhile, the St Lucia Stars have struggled in the CPL since joining the league as St Lucia Zouks in 2013, and they are going to have to really dig deep if they are to finish better than last season. They did not win a game last year after being rebranded as the St Lucia Stars, so that will be the first target for them. However, this looks like being another tough season unless they can pull off a huge shock to get this season’s campaign going.

The big news this year for the franchise is David Warner will be part of the team replacing D’Arcy Short who’s been chosen to be a part of Australia A’s tour of India during the same time.

The team captain is Kieron Pollard, arguably one of the most destructive batsmen in this version of the game fancies his team’s chances against the champion even on home soil.

Pollard, who led the Barbadian Tridents from its inception in 2013 was waived by the team before he landed at Stars said, “Always tough to play the TKR at home and we know we have a battle on our hands.

We’ve brought in some very good players into the franchise this year and we think that this team will go very far.”

Checks with the ticket agents indicate that there are only a few tickets available for the Stollmeyer Stand and the Trini Posse as T&T is expected to come out in their numbers today.

TEAMS

Trinbago Knight Riders: Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillips, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin,Dwayne Bravo, Hamza Tariq, Javon Searles, Shannon Gabriel, Kevon Cooper, Khary Pierre, Nikita Miller, Muhammad Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Sunil Narine, Terrence Hinds.

St Lucia Stars: Andre Fletcher, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Christopher Lamont, Darren Sammy, Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Jaskaran Malholtra, Kaveem Hodge, Kesrick Williams, Kieron Pollard,Lendl Simmons, Mitch McCleneghan, Niroshan Dickwella, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Qias Ahmad, Rakheem Cornwall, Rumman Raees, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Sami, Mark Chapman