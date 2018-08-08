Trinidad Derby Musings

With the 2018 edition of the Trinidad Derby less than two months away, it is now a good time to summarise where the main contenders are in the quest for glory. Triple Crown aspirant, General JN continues to lead the way in the standings and with five wins in his six career starts continues to stand tall over his rivals.

While there is no doubt that his four-length victory in the Midsummer Classic was his least impressive victory in this country, he was still a comfortable winner and two of his main rivals were behind him that day in third and fourth positions respectively.

He will no doubt have one more start before the Derby and punters will be able to confirm his progress or lack thereof. What is clear though is that the competition to him on September 24th is growing weekly.

With Midsummer Classic runner-up, Prince of Bellevue now out of training due to injury, in terms of his main rivals on form, Affirmative and Streaking Far, third and fourth in the Midsummer Classic would stand out. This due renewed their rivalry in the T&T Breeders Classic with the Shivam Maharaj owned colt maintaining his advantage. In a race run at a decent gallop, Affirmative was able to withstand the late surge of Streaking Far in the 1800 metres event. Streaking Far, however, continues to suggest that she will stay the whole day and could get closer to the colts given the extra 200 metres of the Derby. While Affirmative was slowing down in mid-stretch, he was holding the filly in the final 50 metres and that will give connections some hope for the Derby. The key for the Derby might be the ability of his rider to rate his speed in a race that is not likely to lack for early speedsters. Princess Sophia who promised plenty after her Royal Colours Classic romp was well held in fourth in the Breeders Classic, looking for all the world as a patent non-stayer having travelled well up until the 600 metres mark. It will be interesting to see what connections do with her next. The Breeders Classic third, Blazing Gem, appears too slow.

The most significant challenger to the General in all likelihood was not seen in the Breeders Classic on Emancipation Day but rather the 50-35 handicap over 1750 metres on that same race card. The once-raced maiden winner Cape Canaveral took on an admittedly moderate field but could not have been more impressive in romping to his second victory in a time almost four seconds faster than his debut win and the fastest 1750 metres run for any creole three-year-old this year. This son of Nuclear Wayne is another for whom it appears the early lead is a prerogative though trainer Mendez will no doubt be working to get his charge to relax a bit more in the early stages of his races. While he has beaten nothing of note with runner-up River Secret a maiden winner herself, Cape Canaveral races with an enthusiasm that we only see from top class animals. In the earlier part of the season, it was felt that Warmonger would be owner Samlalsingh’s main Derby contender this year and he contested both early classics but has been somewhat disappointing. Little did we know that owner Samlalsingh has this monster waiting to be unleashed. He is another who is sure to have one more start before the Derby and his continued progress will be monitored with interest. Warmonger is still on the scene but appears fully exposed now as not likely to be quite good enough.

Insofar as other possible challengers are concerned, St. Ann’s winner Dancin Deputy seems to have completely gone off the boil and cannot even be considered as a true contender at this stage. Owner Shivam Maharaj could have a second string to his bow in Master of War who was a winner over the 60-45 class recently only to be disqualified for interference in the late stretch. The colt nevertheless puts down a decent effort and could be capable of running into a place though he has been well beaten in the first leg of the Triple Crown to date. The Errol Stables’ Towering was an impressive maiden winner of his 1750 metres event a few months ago but has been plagued by injury subsequently and is a doubtful starter at this stage though if he was to make the event, he could also be capable of running into a place. Two maidens with potential but for whom time could be running out are the SIR Stables’ Road Rage who stayed on nicely to be a distant second in his second start (and first for over six months) on Emancipation Day. He needs to progress further but is another that could be picking up pieces at the end of a strongly run Derby. The vigorous campaigning of trainer Harold Chadee saw his nice maiden Smarty Jon return just 10 days after his debut second to contest the Breeders Classic. This proved a bit much for the colt and he was a well-beaten sixth on Emancipation Day. Given a bit of time to freshen up and one more start towards the end of August, this colt could yet build on the promise of his debut run. He is not one to write off just yet. Strategic Patience from the inform Shaffique Khan stable cannot be ignored especially as his owner Bertram Dookeran has a habit of finding outsiders.

So with the Derby now firmly in the sights of the main contenders, it is time for connections of the main contenders to begin to get excited. The top contenders in my order of priority are now General JN, Cape Canaveral, Affirmative, Streaking Far, Master of War, Towering, Road Rage, Warmonger, Blazing Gem Princess Sophia and Strategic Patience.