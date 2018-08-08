Van Dyk to boost T&T netball

“It’s going to take some time but they are definitely on the right track.”

Encouraging words from retired former South Africa and New Zealand goal-shooter Irene van Dyke, who is T&T for a netball coaching workshop being hosted by the T&T Netball Association (TTNA).

The four-day camp started yesterday with a ceremony at the VIP Lounge at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain which welcomed Van Dyk and included the TTNA president Dr Patricia Butcher and Ruth Delany, the New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner in Bridgetown, Barbados.

“Moments like this is what coaches live for. You get to share your knowledge, wanting the sport to grow,” said Van, who indicated that she has a decent idea of the “Calypso Girls” having competed against them at international events like the Netball World Championships and Commonwealth Games over the years.

Attendance on the opening day of the clinic included senior national coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes, national Under-16 coach Lystra Solomon-Simmons, a former senior national captain and former youth coach Naomi Babb, to name a few.

“The people who are here want to grow, they want to make netball the best game for the people that play netball,” said Van Dyk. “The knowledge in this room is unbelievable so its lovely to share the knowledge and experiences with the other coaches as well.”

Van Dyk is one of the world’s best-known netballers and the most capped international player of all time. She represented South Africa 72 times and also captained the team.

She was the 2003 New Zealand sportswoman of the year and a nominee in 2005. She became a New Zealand citizen in 2005 and represented New Zealand for 14 years before retiring from international netball in June 2014.

“Incorporating different coaches from different countries to come in and show the skills and level of professionalism that is needed to grow the sport,” said Van Dyk.

The attendees at the camp will be exposed to new skills and drills with the aim being to grow the sport which earned T&T, its lone World title.

The camp ends on Friday and Van Dyk’s hope the experience will help build the “Passion for the game”.

“The competitiveness is there, I have no doubt that T&T will be back,” said Van Dyk.