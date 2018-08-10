Former managing director of the Housing Development Corporation Jearlean John yesterday thanked God for sparing her life after being involved in what she described as a “serious vehicular accident...
Carter, Ramkissoon claim ITF doubles title
T&T’s Under-18 Boys Doubles team of Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon ensured they did not leave the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St Lucia without a title.
Yesterday, Carter and Ramkissoon joined forces for the final time on court two to get the better of the pair of Donte Armbrister of Bahamas and Barbados’ Romani Mayers in straight sets 7-6 (2) and 6-3 to claim the title after not having their way in the earlier singles.
After the win Carlista Mohammed, Public Relations Officer at tennisTT described the victory as an excellent achievement for the TT pair, saying they showed true grit to come back after not doing as well as they could have in the singles to win the doubles. Mohammed, one of the country’s top Women’s player, reminded all that the players are still 15 and 16-year-olds.
She also credited the other U-18 TT players in the tournament, saying they all put up a good show against players who are better players than they are. With the success of the Carter and Ramkissoon and the overall experience gained at the tournament, Mohammed believes the gap that existed between TT players and those internationally are closing fast.
“We are trying to develop all aspects of the sport here, and with the series of tournaments so far, I think the country is getting there. With more tournaments to come we will soon see a change in the international ranking of our players,” Mohammed explained.
Meanwhile, the country’s under 14 players will swing into action on Monday, following the qualifiers this weekend.
WALTER ALIBEY
