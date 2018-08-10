Carter, Ramkissoon into ITF doubles final

T&T’s tennis pair of Aiden Carter and Adam Ramkissoon will today battle to become champions in the Boys Under-18 Doubles of the Coca-Cola/ITF Junior Tennis Tournament in St Lucia.

The pair, the lone TT u-18 players in with a chance of silverware in the tourney, cruised to the final following a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 victory over the team of Richard Mallory of Bermuda and Phillippe Mercelina of the Netherlands Antilles in the semi-final yesterday at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Castries.

They will now face the winners of the other semi-final between the pair of Christian Kuehne of Switzerland and Quinn Mc Leod (USA) or Donte Armbrister (Bahamas) and Romani Mayers of Barbados, who were still in action up to press time yesterday.

Meanwhile, Katherine Teng of the USA, Zeba Jamal (USA), Dasha Plekhanova (Canada) and Sydney Clarke (Bahamas) advanced to the semi-finals yesterday. Teng took care of Barbados’ Gabrielle Leslie 6-3, 6-1: Jamal defeated Abeola Lecardi of Puerto Rico 6-3, 6-3: Plekhanova whipped Hannah Chambers of Barbados 6-2, 6-1 and Clarke got the better of Anjali Mogili (USA) 6-4, 6-2.