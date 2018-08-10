Seales scores six in Nigeria 15-0 victory

Little Fitzdarrel Seales fired six goals past the Mexico goalkeeper to lead his team Nigeria, from the Arouca community, to a 15-0 demolition in the World Cup Community Football League last weekend at the Aurtis Whittley Recreation Ground, Barataria.

The win was the biggest margin of victory of the tournament to date and puts the prolific Seales in position for the Golden Boots award at the end of the competition. The victory also propelled the Aroucans to the top of the standings in group A as teams jostle for positions in the Big Four play-offs to start soon.

Meanwhile, the Mexicans are represented by the Success Laventille Girls team, remain winless so far, but have been achieving their objective of gaining much-needed practice.

Apart from Seales’ six goals, the Nigerians also got a hat-trick from his sibling Devin Seales and a beaver-trick from Dwight Jordan in the win. The other two goals came off the boots of Andrew Charles and Thassius Devonish.

The Arouca boys are now unbeaten in two matches and face winning the group with Brazil, from Arranjuez, and T&T, from the Morvant Caledonia communities, being their next opponents.

In Group B, England, from the Malick community, are also unbeaten in two games. Following their victory over Argentina last week, the Malick boys thrashed Spain 5-0 convincingly, with double strikes coming from Elijah Floyd and Jordan Ferguson.

Donte Murren was also among the scorers for England, as they prepare for other matches against Uruguay and France next.

In other results weekend, Brazil shut out Mexico 2-0, courtesy items from Darrius Perza and Jason Walters.