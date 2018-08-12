Alcons soccer academy hosts 48th annual camp

The Alcons Soccer Academy, the oldest soccer academy in T&T is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its existence. This well-known organisation has gained its popularity for creating the brilliant platform and future for over two thousand sportsmen, mostly soccer players, by conducting the strongest form of soccer education, which resulted in hundreds of Soccer scholarships granted to the students of this institution. The organisation has also produced some finest national team players over the years.

However, this year’s camp will be the 48th edition and it will take place at UTT Valsayn Campus grounds from tomorrow and run until August 17th and then from August 20th to 24th starting at 9.00 am each day and ending at 3.00pm.

The participants will be provided with football education and exquisite exposure through the tutoring of the Alvin Corneal, a former Fifa and national coach. He’s also a former FIFA coaching Instructor to coaches and students from across the world.

His partner will be the current Technical Director of the TTFA, Anton Corneal, and a number of trained coaches will also be present to share their knowledge and experience. The regular campers register annually of the past will attend for a nominal fee as they always have over the years.

As has always been the case of the Alcons, their organisation has been offering to the youngsters who attend their academy free tuition for their everyday attendance in the St. Joseph Training Ground.

Their more recent gesture has been to offer free attendance to community kids who may be unable to afford to pay for the exposure of the great game.

The communities within the vicinity of the eastern region are offered an amount of 30 kids to attend with an entry of first come first served, either by calling 468-9114, 682-5346, or 714-3141, or dropping by the venue at 8.00 am sharp on the morning of the first day of camp.

Balls will be available for use while water, beverages and snacks will be supplied by two of the camps’ generous supporting companies of Malta Carib Alcons, Kiss Baking Co. Ltd. and Spike.

The invitation is our effort to engender the enthusiasm, unearth the natural talent which may be available and hopefully, improve the quality of football for the national teams of the future. Girls are also included.

There will be prizes for the best of the lot