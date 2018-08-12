For the ninth time in 35 months, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has made changes to his government (January 27, 2016, February 1, 2016, March 17, 2016, October 31, 2016, June 29, 2017, July 2,...
Great Race boats on show
Dozens of fans came out for a final view of their favourite boats at the Chevron Great Race Boat Show at Pier2 Chaguaramas yesterday, before Saturday’s running of the 2018 edition of the T&T International Great Race event from Trinidad to Tobago.
For this year’s 50th anniversary of the event, three international participants, including Lucas Oil from the United States, will be coming to contest the 130mph ‘A’ Class, where T&T’s top racers such as Mr Solo Too, the event’s defending champion, Paramount, Motul Monster, Jumbie, Ironman and Cat Killer will compete.
The race which is now sanctioned by the world governing body for the sport—the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), will feature a standardised course that will take participants out of the gulf and straight to Scarborough for the finish, a challenging 95-mile drive.
