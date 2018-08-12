Rocket Wheels stops Pauseforacoors

Pauseforacoors was stopped in her beaver-trick tracks when the John Leatuad trained Rocket Wheels made virtually all the running to run out an impressive win by one and a half lengths in the Arima Race Club feature event yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

With the John O’Brien trained Pauseforacoors installed as the 1-5 favourite, Rocket Wheels landed a good touch for her connection as she cruised home at odds of 10/1 with favourite Pauseforacoors adrift in second with Golden Bid in third.

From the off Ronald Ali sent Rocket Wheels straight to front but she was challenged for the lead by Golden Choice with Pauseforacoors tracking and going well in third.

At the far turn, Rocket Wheels and Golden Choice were locked in battle and Kerron Khelawan sent Pauseforacoors closer to the battling leaders.

At the corner, Rocket Wheels was asked to go win her race and she quickened up nicely as Golden Choice came under pressure from the challenge with Pauseforacoors cruising into second. However, with 200 metres left to race Rocket

Wheels went into another gear and would not come back, and try as the favourite did, there was no stopping and catching Rocket Wheels on the day.

Golden Choice held on for third with Desert Dancer running on for fourth.

The time of the event was a good 1:05.20.

The day’s leading rider was Naim Samaroo who rode two winners in Sunset Clouds and Musical Score.