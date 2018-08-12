Superman Russell stuns TKR

Anyone who did not believe in Superman and was at the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday night, would be doubting themselves, as the man nicknamed Andre ‘Superman’ Russell played the best ever T20 innings to take his team the Jamaica Tallawahs to a dramatic come-from-behind four-wicket victory over reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in a thriller on Friday night, the third night of competition in the 2018 CPL Tournament.

Shah Rukh Khan travelled 14,459km to see one of his very own players put tears in his eyes, as T20 star Russell who plays for Khan’s other team the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League plundered an astonishing, unbeaten hundred and also grabbed a hat-trick, to literally steal the show and the game away from the TKR players and fans.

The moon acted up in his favour around the last over the TKR innings, when he captured a rare hattrick, as TKR made what they thought would have been a winning total of 223/6 in their 20 overs. He then entered the red arena with his team tottering to score an amazing unbeaten 121 off 49 balls to leave everyone stunned at the Mecca of local cricket.

Muhammad Ali Khan then ripped out the top order of the Tallawahs and had them reeling on 41/5 – game over. Well, 18,000 T&T fans would have thought so but Russell had other ideas. Dropped off his very first ball by Ali Khan – a difficult running catch, the Jamaican made the locals pay. He murdered the bowling and the only one that was spared was Ali Khan who ended with 3/24.

While the fans were dancing and celebrating prematurely as they sense victory around the corner, Russell and Kennar Lewis had other ideas and the pair began rebuilding the team’s response. Russell was brutal, while Lewis who muscled a few to the boundary was more calculated. The TKR found Russell impossible to bowl too and they were mere spectators as white balls kept flying over their heads.

Russell coming into the game with the fastest ever century at the CPL, 42 balls against the same opposition in 2016, went two balls better – striking his second ton off 40 balls. Russell’s record-breaking feat included the most sixes ever struck in an innings in the CPL, 13, beating the previous record of 11 held by Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis. He was also involved in a world record stand for the sixth wicket with Lewis. Their stand of 161 bettered the previous best for the sixth wicket of 126 held by Calum MacLeod and John Hastings for Durham against Northern in the Natwest Blast of 2014.

Captain Dwayne Bravo came under assault from Russell in the 13th over, giving up 22 runs and seamer Javon Searles saw 18 runs come from his opening over – 16th of the innings – as Russell and Lewis combined to take him apart.

Lewis played a hand not to be underestimated and fell 22 runs before the victory was formalised. He ended with 51 runs off 35 balls with four fours and two sixes.

The game was still in the balance with 53 runs required from the last 24 balls but Russell took 20 from the 17th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo and 17 came from the next from Fawad, even though Lewis perished after striking four fours and two sixes off 35 balls.

By then, Tallwahs needed just 16 from the last two overs and Russell put the game to bed in the final over when he cleared the ropes at long-on with Narine.

Earlier, Colin Munro continued his splendid form with the bat, to lead the TKR to 223/6 off their 20 overs. The left-hander followed up his half-century against the St. Lucia Stars in the opening match with 61 scored off 42 balls with five fours and three sixes. Australian Chris Lynn joined the party with a hard hit 46 off 27 balls with four fours and three sixes. They left another man from Down Under took over as Brendon McCullum smoked 56 off 27 balls with five fours and four sixes. Darren Bravo also looked in good touch with 29 off 16 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Last night the TKR were due to battle the St. Kitts/Nevis Patriots in their third match weather permitting

Scoreboard

TKR vs Tallawahs

3rd match

TKR Innings

S Narine c Powell b Wasim 7

C Lynn c Russell b Santokie 46

C Munro c Taylor b Zampa 61

B McCullum c Powell b Russell 56

DM Bravo b Russell 29

J Searles not out 6

D Ramdin c McCarthy b Russell 0

DJ Bravo not out 0

Extras (lb4, w13, nb1) 18

TOTAL (6 wkts, 20 overs) 223

Did not bat: Fawad Ahmed,

Ali Khan, S Gabriel

Fall of wickets: 1-10,

2-108, 3-130, 4-216,

5-216, 6-216.

Bowling

Santokie 4-0-41-1 (w4),

Wasim 4-0-23-1 (w2),

Roach 4-0-64-0 (w2m nb1),

Russell 3-0-38-3,

Zampa 4-0-35-1 (w1),

Powell 1-0-18-1.

Tallawahs Innings

G Phillips c Ahmed b Ali Khan 6

J Charles lbw b Ahmed 24

A McCarthy c Lynn b Ali Khan 0

R Taylor lbw b Ali Khan 1

R Powell b Gabriel 1

K Lewis c Searles b Ahmed 52

A Russell not out 121

I Wasim not out 3

Extras (lb2, w6, nb4) 12

TOTAL (6 wkts, 19.3 overs) 225

Did not bat: K Roach, K Santokie, A Zampa

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-7, 3-15, 4-16, 5-41, 6-202.

Bowling

Ali Khan 4-0-24-3 (w3, nb1),

Gabriel 3-0-28-1 (nb2),

DJ Bravo 4-0-60-0,

Fawad Ahmed 4-0-46-2 (w1),

Narine 3.3-0-42-0 (nb1),

Searles 1-0-18-0 (w2).

Result: Tallawahs won by six wickets.

Man-of-the-Match: Andre Russell.

Toss: Tallawahs.

Umpires: L Reifer, S George; TV – J Wilson.