Brathwaite blasts wounded TKR

On Friday night, TKR fans sat and watched their team decimated by Andre Russell, as he scored the fast ever CPL century to give the Tallawahs a great comeback win and twenty-four hours later, on Saturday night Carlos Brathwaite hammered them into submission, as they fell to the St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Today, they leave for St Lucia where they seek to regain lost ground after an opening win followed by two successive defeats.

They will come up against the St. Lucia Stars, whom they outplayed in their opening match, looking to get a win on the road.

Normally teams look for three wins out of five on home turf, which means the TKR will have to get two wins in as many matches in early September when they come home for their last preliminary round matches.

On Saturday, they held control of the Patriots innings for a while until Brathwaite let loose to take his team to an eventual 203 for seven off their allotted 20 overs. The Windies T20 captain struck TKR skipper Dwayne Bravo for three successive sixes en route to 41 runs of just 15 balls.

Everyone remembered him after struck four successive sixes for the Windies to win the last World T20. In all, he hit the TKR bowlers for five sixes and a four.

When TKR went in to bat they lost wickets regularly and they thwarted their progression.

In the end, the host had to settle for 161 for the loss of eight wickets—losing by 42 runs.

Their situation could have been even worse but for a rapid unbeaten 43 from Kevon Cooper at the end. Coming in with the required rate soaring at the conclusion of even over, the right-hander needed just 22 balls for his runs which came with the help of four sixes and two fours.

Darren Bravo also showed form in counting 41 off 38 balls with four and two sixes but it was not enough.

Earlier, the Patriots recovered from two wickets down after the first over bowled by the impressive Muhammad Ali Khan.

The right arm pacer bowling at good speed sent back Evin Lewis and Tom Cooper to set the Patriots back. However, Gayle struck 35 from 30 balls to control the recovery, while Devon Thomas played beautifully in taking the game away from the home franchise. Thomas made 58 from 34 balls hitting nine fours and one six but it was the effort of Brathwaite and to a lesser extent Ben Cutting that took the Patriots to their unassailable score. Cutting carved 25 runs off 18 balls to add the mayhem towards the end.

Khan yet again was the most impressive TKR bowler finishing with 3/23 from his four-over quota.

SCOREBOARD

TKR vs Patriots

Patriots innings

E Lewis c Narine b Ali Khan 0

C Gayle c Ali Khan b Cooper 35

T Cooper c DJ Bravo b Ali Khan 1

D Thomas b Narine 58

A Devcich lbw Bravo 15

Mahmudullah b Narine 16

B Cutting not out 25

C Brathwaite c Narine b Ali Khan 41

J Louis not out 0

Extras 12

Total for 7 wkts 203

Fall of wkts: 1, 3, 69, 108, 120, 141, 201.

Bowling

M Ali Khan 4-0-23-3,

S Gabriel 2-0-29-0,

S Narine 4-0-24-2,

K Cooper 4-0-47-1,

D Bravo 3-0-52-1,

F Ahmed 3-0-27-0.

TKR innings

S Narine c Devcich b Cottrell 4

C Lynn b Lamichhanie 6

C Munro c Lewis b Brathwaite 35

B McCullum c Louis b Cutting 0

DM Bravo c Cutting b Louis 41

D Ramdin c Gayle b Louis 6

DJ Bravo c Louis b Cutting 10

K Cooper not out 42

M Ali Khan c Devcich b Brathwaite 2

F Ahmed not out 5

Extras 10

Total for 8 wkts 161

Fall of wkts: 5,. 32, 34, 56, 71, 95, 115, 125.

Bowling

S Cottrell 4-0-34-1,

C Brathwaite 4-1-19-2,

C Lamichhane 3-1-17-1,

B Cutting 4-0-43-2,

Mahmudullah 1-0-5-0,

J Louis 4-0-42-2.

Result: Patriots won by 41 runs.

Man of the match: Devon Thomas.