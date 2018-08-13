Francis Rivas’ funeral today

Francis Rivas who passed away at age 82 on August 5 at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex after ailing with prostate cancer will be cremated today following a funeral service at Belgrove’s Funeral Home in Trinity at noon.

A shuttle service will be provided between Chacon Street and Independence Square from 10 am and will leave an hour later for all who wishes to attend the service.

The pint-size Rivas, once known for his prowess in minor league football with Sporting Club and Woodbrook Dodgers in the North Zone of the T&T Football League in his heydays, to his venture into sports administration.

He ran the Francis Rivas Football League which included an under-15 competition, as well as an open tournament, both of which started in 1968 and 1969 respectively.

Rivas also held the Men’s Cricket League in 1975 which influenced a number of the country’s legends today, such as batting genius Brian Lara. His league which went on for 20 years, was a stepping stone for many others.

Rivas also started the first Francis Rivas Schoolgirls’ Cricket League/Tournament as well as the Women Cricket League, both in 1978.

For his hard-work, Rivas was given the National Medal of Merit (Silver)in 2000. He continued his leagues at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, up until the time of his passing.