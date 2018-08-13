Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has extended condolences to the family of novelist and Nobel Laureate, Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, who died Saturday at his home in Britain, six days shy of...
Francis Rivas’ funeral today
Francis Rivas who passed away at age 82 on August 5 at the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex after ailing with prostate cancer will be cremated today following a funeral service at Belgrove’s Funeral Home in Trinity at noon.
A shuttle service will be provided between Chacon Street and Independence Square from 10 am and will leave an hour later for all who wishes to attend the service.
The pint-size Rivas, once known for his prowess in minor league football with Sporting Club and Woodbrook Dodgers in the North Zone of the T&T Football League in his heydays, to his venture into sports administration.
He ran the Francis Rivas Football League which included an under-15 competition, as well as an open tournament, both of which started in 1968 and 1969 respectively.
Rivas also held the Men’s Cricket League in 1975 which influenced a number of the country’s legends today, such as batting genius Brian Lara. His league which went on for 20 years, was a stepping stone for many others.
Rivas also started the first Francis Rivas Schoolgirls’ Cricket League/Tournament as well as the Women Cricket League, both in 1978.
For his hard-work, Rivas was given the National Medal of Merit (Silver)in 2000. He continued his leagues at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, up until the time of his passing.
