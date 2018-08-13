GREAUX TRAPS NACAC SPRINT GOLD

Reigning national 200 metres champion Kyle Greaux captured the men’s 200 metres gold medal when he stopped the clock at 20.11 seconds at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Track and Field Championships in Toronto, Canada, yesterday.

Greaux got the better of hometown favourite Aaron Brown who clocked 20.20 seconds for silver and Nigel Ellis of Jamaica who secured the bronze medal behind a time of 20.57 seconds.

In Friday’s semifinal run, Greaux posted 20.74 seconds to secure his place in the final, while his national teammate Nathan Farinha could only finish fifth in heat two in 21.70 seconds which denied him a shot at the title.

In the women’s equivalent, Semoy Hackett finished fifth in 23.27 seconds which was an improvement from Friday’s 23.31 for third place in the semifinals. Reyare Thomas who qualified with a time of 23.62 in fourth place, therefore, advancing as one of the fastest losers finished eighth in the medal run in 23.73 seconds.

The race was won by Jamaican Shericka Jackosn in 22.64 seconds with Crystal Emmanuel of Canada second in 22.67 and American Phyllis third in 22.91 seconds.

Cleopatra Borel followed up her gold medal triumph at the recently concluded Central American and Caribbean (CAC Games) Championships in Colombia with a silver medal yesterday. She threw the ‘iron-ball’ a distance of 17.83 metres on her first and third throws in an effort to challenge American Maggie Ewen, who achieved 18.22 metres in her first and fourth throws with Jessica Ramsey another American came in third with 17.80 metres from her first two throws after fouling four other attempts.

National long jump champion, Andwuelle Wright finished fifth with a best of 7.80 metres he registered on his last jump. of his seven attempts.

The top three places were occupied by Marquis Dendy of the USA (8.29m), Tajay Gayle of Jamaica (8.24m) and his teammate Ramone Bailey who did 8.09m.

In the men’s discus, T&T’s Akeem Stewart did not finish in the six-man field.

In the men’s 4x100 metres sprint relay, the T&T quartet Nathan Farinha, Johnathan Farinha, Jalen Purcell and anchor Greaux captured the bronze medal in 38.89 seconds. Canada won the gold in 38.56 seconds from Barbados (38.69) with Jamaica fourth (38.96) followed by the Turks and Caicos next in 41.21 as the USA did not finish.

In the women’s race, the team of Tyra Gittens, Khalifa St Fort, who was sixth in the women’s 100 metres title run in 11.28 seconds, Hackett and Thomas in that order, did not finish the race as the USA captured gold (42.50), Jamaica the silver (43.33) and Canada (43.50) secured the bronze medal.

Jehue Gordon, who qualified for yesterday’s final in fourth place with a time of 50.02 seconds finished seventh in the final behind a time of 50.12 seconds. Kyron McMaster of the IVB won the gold medal in 48.18 seconds with Jamaica’s Annsert Whyte next in 48.91 and American Khallifah Rosser third in 49.13 seconds.

In the women’s 400 metres contest, local girl Sparkle Mc Knight crossed sixth behind a time of 56.33 seconds.

The event was won by American Shamier Little, who clocked an impressive 53.32 seconds followed by Jamaica’s Janieve Russell (53.81) second with another American Georgranne Moline third in 54.26 seconds.

In the women’s triple jump event, T&T Ayanna Alexander finished sixth with a best leap of 12.94 metres. Shanieka Rickets of Jamaica jumped 14.25 metres to win the gold from Tori Franklyn of the USA whom did a 14.09 jump and Dominica’s Thea Noeliva Lafon finished third with a leap of 13.74 metres.

On Saturday, Tyra Gittens came up just short of the podium showing after a leap of 6.25 metres in the women’s long jump event. American Sha’keela Saunders jumped 6.60m to bag the gold ahead of her compatriot Quanesha Burks (6.59m) with the bronze going to Jamaican Tisanna Hickling, who recorded a distance of 6.38m.

Hurdler Ruebin Walters registered a time of 13.72 seconds for a fifth-place finish in the men’s 110 metres hurdlers event title run.

Jamaica’s Hansie Parchment won the run in 13.28 seconds from American Aleec Harris (13.49) with Barbadian Shane Brathwaite third in 13.52 seconds.