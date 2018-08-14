Reifer, Hope sink Amazon Warriors

GEORGETOWN, Guyana—Man-of-the-Match Raymon Reifer produced the third best figures in Caribbean Premier League history as Barbados Tridents opened their campaign on an emphatic note with a 30-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors here Sunday night.

The West Indies left-arm seamer picked up five for 20 from four overs as the hosts, asked to chase a venue record 186 at the Guyana National Stadium never came to grips with the tall order and subsided to 155 for eight from their allotted 20 overs.

Sherfane Rutherford resisted with 48 and captain Shoaib Malik got 38 to get Amazon Warriors up to 124 for three in the 16th over but they lost five wickets for 30 runs, courtesy of Reifer’s magic.

Test star Shai Hope had earlier sizzled with a breathtaking 88 off 45 deliveries as Tridents, sent in, raced to a record 185 for four off their 20 overs.

T&T left-hander Nicholas Pooran came late to smash an unbeaten 45 from 27 balls while Australian superstar Steve Smith chipped in with 41.

There was no sign of what was to come when Tridents lost two early wickets to slip to 11 for two in the second over.

New Zealander Martin Guptill fell to Rayad Emrit’s one-handed stunner at mid-off without scoring off the third ball of the match from left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir, and Dwayne Smith drilled off-spinner Chris Green into extra cover’s lap in the following over for six.

But Hope and Steve Smith combined in a classy exhibition of stroke-play to add 105 for the third wicket and lay the platform for the assault to come.

The right-handed Hope, known more for his exploits in the Test and one-day formats, struck half-dozen fours and sixes in only 10th Twenty20 while Steve Smith faced 37 balls and gathered six fours.

Hope raced into the 40s with back-to-back sixes off leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the 11th over before reaching his half-century in the following over off 30 balls.

He plundered 20 from Sohail Tanvir’s third over – the 13th of the innings – and though he lost Steve Smith in the next over, lbw to Tahir, he continued to take apart the hosts bowling until he picked out Hetmyer in the deep off seamer Keemo Paul in the 18th over with three figures beckoning.

His dismissal saw no ease of worry for Amazon Warriors as Pooran blasted two fours and three sixes to get Tridents up to their eventual total.

Captain Jason Holder then got the early breakthrough when he brought one back to trap Chadwick Walton lbw for six in the second over with the score on 10.

The left-handed Hetmyer, who struck a couple of fours and sixes in a nine-ball cameo, counter-attacked in a 30-run second wicket partnership with opener Luke Ronchi (10).

However, Reifer intervened, removing both in successive deliveries in the fifth over. Ronchi holed out to mid-wicket and Hetmyer ill-advisedly tried to clear the ropes at long on and picked out Guptill in the deep.

Tridents had their momentum stalled as Rutherford and Shoaib put on 84 for the fourth wicket, a stand which kept Amazon Warriors still just in the contest.

Rutherford faced 46 balls and counted four fours and two sixes while Shoaib was good for a brace of fours and sixes in his 30-ball knock.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse made the key strike, forcing Shoaib to play on in the 16th over and with the required run rate having climbed to over 14 per over, Amazon Warriors buckled under the pressure. (CMC)

Scores

TRIDENTS 185 for four off 20 overs (Shai Hope 88, Nicholas Pooran 45 not out, Steve Smith 41)

AMAZON WARRIORS 155 for eight off 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 48, Shoaib Malik 38, Shimron Hetmyer 22; Raymon Reifer 5-20)