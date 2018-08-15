Aguilleira: None should be left behind

Although the August vacation is speedily coming to an end, 330 primary and secondary school children from Marac, Moruga were all smiles when West Indies/national cricketer and Atlantic Sports Ambassador Merissa Aguilleira gave them school supplies and words of inspiration in preparation for the new academic year.

At the annual event held under the auspices of the Merissa Aguilleira “Back to School|” programme, children from Marac, La Lune, Penal Rock Road and the larger Moruga community were provided with school supplies and books well in time for the upcoming school year.

Special prizes were also given to Tyrese Bernard and Akeelah Nelson, the top boys’ and girls’ Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students in the district.

The event, which was held on August 3 at the Marac Community Centre, was also attended by representatives of LNG production company, Atlantic, which has sponsored the programme since its inception in 2013.

Anil Seunath, Branding and Sponsorships Officer, Atlantic said that the Programme’s far-reaching impact had the potential to contribute to the process of national transformation.

“Atlantic has supported Merissa and her team with her Back to School initiative for the last five years, and we’re happy every time we see these children getting empowered to excel just like Merissa has done in the world of cricket,” Seunath said. “We are big supporters of youth development and this programme puts students on the right track to succeed from the very first day of school.”

Moruga-born Aguilleira explained that the genesis of the annual “Merissa Aguilleira Book Drive” was her personal motto that no one should be left behind.

“Moruga has given me a strong support system and I am privileged to have the opportunity to relay that back to my home community,” Aguilleira said. “We are supporting the students so that they can remain focused on their education. We do not want them to face any obstacles in their education because of finances.”

Aguilleira also said that the programme’s growth over the years was additional inspiration to keep playing cricket.

We have assisted over 300 children in primary and secondary children,” she said.

Tisha Mascall, parent of a first-time recipient said she was grateful for the programme.

“I’m thankful that Merissa has gone out there and made something of herself but comes back and gives to the community. Moruga is proud of her.”

With a daughter in Bass Terre Primary School, Mascall added, “Many parents do not have easy access to the books and stationery. This initiative is a big help to the parents.”

Merissa and her West Indies team-mates will be competing in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in November in matches in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.