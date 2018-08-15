Exciting moments at NACAC Champs

T&T nabbed three medals at the North America Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships that unfolded at the Varsity Stadium in Toronto, Canada over the weekend.

On Sunday, the final day of the three-day meet, Kyle Greaux claimed his first ever international gold medal in winning the men’s 200m final, beating a quality field that included home favourite Aaron Brown of Canada to cross the finish line first in a NACAC record.

Greaux’s 20.11 clocking bettered by one-hundredths of a second the previous championship record set by Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer in 2015. It also broke the stadium record which was held by Brown for two days after he impressed as the fastest qualifier in the heats.

He later recovered enough to see T&T to a bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m relay final along with twin Nathan and Johnathan Farinha and Jalen Purcell in 38.89 seconds. The gold was won by home team Canada who clocked 38.56.

Cleopatra Borel copped a silver medal in the women’s shot put event. Her best throw measured 17.83m on her second attempt to reach the podium.

Here are some of the moments at the NACAC Championships.



Jeneil Bellille focuses as she prepares to compete in the women’s 400m hurdles.



Sprinter Reyare Thomas races in the women’s 200m. She placed eighth in the final.



Nathan Farinha hands over the baton to his twin brother Jonathan during the men’s 4x100m relay event. The T&T team, which also included Kyle Greaux and Jalen Purcell, won bronze in the final.



Sprinters Kyle Greaux, from left, Jalen Purcell, Jonathan Farinha and Nathan Farinha after bagging bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay final.



Cleopatra Borel shows off her silver medal after placing second in the women’s shot put event at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Track and Field Championships in Toronto, Canada on the weekend.