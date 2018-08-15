Jabloteh edges North East 1-0

A single strike by Sean Bonval in the 74th minute earned seasoned campaigners San Juan Jabloteh its first win in the T&T Pro League yesterday, a 1-0 victory over defending champions North East Stars at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima.

The Jabloteh men dominated the affair in both halves and had it not been for the heroics of goalkeeper Glenroy Samuels, the scoreline would have been much wider.

Jabloteh coach Keith Jeffreys said his team played well but they are set to strengthen their attack after recruiting midfielder Elton John from T&T Super League outfit Queen’s Park Cricket Club recently.

Jeffreys is also staying mum on a few other expected signings. He told Guardian Media Sports his players are aiming at qualifying for the CONCACAF Caribbean Champions League where there is a monetary gain to be had.

“We didn’t play as well as we expected at the First Citizens Cup so we are trying to lift our performance for the League which will hopefully get us into the CONCACAF, Caribbean Champions League. At this point we are just happy to move to four points after two matches,” Jeffreys said.

North East, on the other hand, has enjoyed a much-improved performance from the opening Charity Shield and First Citizens Cup competitions.

Like, their counterparts, the Sangre Grande/Arima-based team has its eyes set on a number of new recruits in the coming weeks, such as midfielder Sean De Silva and another player who plays professionally in the United States.

In another game last night, Point Fortin Civic was scheduled to host Morvant Caledonia United in another game at Mahaica Oval.