Jattan takes top prize in Panini/FIFA sticker draw

Roshan Jattan copped the top prize in the much anticipated Panini/FIFA Sticker Album draw held by Safari Publications on Saturday at their offices in Frederick Settlement in Caroni.

Terry Fenwick, former England international and founder of the Terry Fenwick Football Factory Foundation gave the feature address and congratulated the 55 participants who successfully completed their Sticker Albums on time.

Fenwick who now resides in Trinidad, advised the many youths present to keep focused on their footballing development, pointing out that newly crowned FIFA World Cup Champions France star player Kylian Mbappe, is just 18 year old and the youngest player to have won a World Cup since Pele did so for Brazil in 1958.

Jattan took home a 40-inch Hisense Smart TV, second-placed Ibrahim Amedu received a Sony PS4 and third-place winner Chad Seesahai got an Apple iPad.

In other awards, Raphael Hospedales, who was fourth, won a Samsung cell phone and fifth-place Nalini Gayadeen collected a Nigel R Khan book voucher.

All other remaining participants were presented a consolation prize of a FIFA World Cup, Russia, replica football.