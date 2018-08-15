T&T vballers beat Barbados for bronze

T&T men’s volleyballers picked up bronze last night at the 17th edition of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship in Suriname.

The national team met Barbados in the third-placed match and won 3-1 at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sporthal, Paramaribo. This after the Bahamas eliminated two-time reigning champions, T&T, 26-24, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 in their final round-robin match yesterday morning, a virtual semifinal for both teams.

Meaning that a new champion was to be crowned last night in the final when Bahamas, the 2012 champion was to come up against Suriname for the title.

T&T, winner of three of the last four editions of the tournament, seemed poised to make its fifth consecutive final when it went up two sets to one. But they began the fourth set with a series of unforced errors and although the Bahamas reciprocated late in the set, their lead was too significant (19-11) and they managed to do enough to force the decider.

The Bahamas only trailed once (6-5) in the fifth and eventually crossed the finish line in 113 minutes.

Playing by far his best indoor match, T&T’s leading beach volleyballer Daneil Williams was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, three more than Bahamas captain Princ’tanique Wilson.

Wilson stated that the victory was payback for what transpired eight years ago when T&T beat them in the semifinals and went on to capture its first title.

“We are tired,” admitted Wilson.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” said the Bahamian when asked if they will be able to recover in time for the final.

Suriname reached the title match with a straight-set victory over Barbados last night and playing in front their home fans is another advantage that they have in their quest to strike gold for the first time.

However, the scenario had been the same when the met in the round-robin stage and Suriname had barely got home in the longest match of the tournament (two and half hours) on Sunday night.

Both Suriname and Bahamas were triumphant in three of their four matches in the first stage, but Suriname won ten of their 14 sets to finish on top, while the Bahamas won 11 sets and lost six.

Sean Morrison, who was attempting to win his second straight title as coach of T&T after playing on their triumphant 2012 and 2014 teams, stated that his team made too many mistakes, especially “spiking errors in the fifth set”.

“But hats off to Bahamas, they were more consistent than us.”

Nothing less than gold would have satisfied him but captain Ryan Stewart pointed out: “We still have a medal to play for.”

And it is more than a bronze-medal match as ten-time champions Barbados stunned T&T in five sets Sunday night in the round-robin stage.

When asked if his team will be ready for the final, veteran Bahamas coach Lloyd Davis said: “We are Bahamas, we never say dead, not die.”

Suriname rolls into CAZOVA final

On the verge of having to play another set, Suriname reeled off the last four points to defeat Barbados 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 and advance to the final on Monday night

Gino Naarden and Zefano Breinburg led the way for the hosts with 13 points, two more than their most prolific scorer Keven Sporklede. But the leading scorer in the 90-minute affair was Barbadian Kyle Browne – who had scored a tournament-high 33 the night before against T&T – with 14.

Barbados was inconvenienced by the loss of their setter to injury in their epic five-set upset of T&T the night before and Suriname coach Sergio Valdes acknowledged that their task would have been tougher had Alain London been able to play.

In Monday night’s first match, Bahamas, after suffering their only defeat in the longest match of the tournament last night against their hosts, defeated Haiti 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23.