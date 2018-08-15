T&T youngsters begin Junior & Cadet Open in El Salvador

Derron Douglas and Luc O’Young will lead T&T’s challenge when the El Salvador Junior and Cadet Open International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Junior Circuit serves off in San Salvador, today from 10 and runs until Sunday.

Douglas, the reigning national Under-15 champion left last Tuesday and attended a training camp at Lilly Yip Table Tennis Training Centre in Dunellen, New Jersey for a week before he linked up with national U-18 title-holder O’Young in Miami en route to El Salvador on Monday.

The quartet of coach Dennis La Rose, Jesse Dookie, N’Kosi Rouse and Mikhail Rouse left on Friday for the Central American country.

Today, the tenth-ranked team of Dookie and Rouse will compete with 11 other teams in the Junior Boys Team competition while Douglas and Mikhail Dookie, 14th ranked of 21 teams will also be in action.

The duo of Douglas (19th) and Mikhail Dookie (47th), will compete in the Cadet Boys Singles competition while the trio of Luc O’Young (seventh), Jesse Dookie (27th), and Rouse (30th) will do battle with 51 other players in the Junior Boys Singles.

Last month, Douglas and O’Young were beaten in their respective Junior Boys Singles last-32 matches at the Pan American Junior Table Tennis Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Douglas went under to Argentina’s Martin Bentacor 1-11, 10-12, 3-11, 8-11 and O’Young was beaten by USA’s Sharon Alguetti 2-11, 3-11, 3-11, 3-11.

The local duo was also ousted in the first round of the Boys Doubles, 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 14-16 by Puerto Ricans, Angel Naranjo and Jabdiel Torres. Both Douglas and O’Young had qualified from their round-robin singles group as second-placed finishers. Douglas went under to Canada’s Terrence Yeung 4-11, 6-11, 8-11 in his four-player Group Ten opener.

However, the T&T ace rebounded with wins against Aruban Jean-Claude Hoek 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9 and Brazilian Sergio Bignardi, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 to end with a 2-1 pool record and second spot to qualify.

O’Young was also beaten in his Group Four opener by Chile’s Andres Martinez 3-11, 9-11, 8-11 but outplayed Dominican Republic’s Noel Almonte 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in his other match for a 1-1 record and second in his three-player series. Martinez defeated Almonte 11-8, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in the other match. Javier King, T&T’s other participant, did not manage to get out of his Group Eighth four-player pool after defeats at the hands of Uruguay’s Pablo Palou (6-11, 5-11, 7-11); Dominican Republic’s Omar Andujar (5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 7-11), and Canada’s Alexander Bu, (1-11, 5-11, 4-11).