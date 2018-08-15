Young T&T stars into LCA/Sagicor semis

T&T is assured of the title in the Boys Singles 14 and Under Division at the Sagicor/COTECC Junior Tennis Tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Castries with all four semi-final positions being taken by T&T players.

Kyle Kerry, the top seed had a flawless 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Rodain Monelle of Antigua, and Sebastian Sylvester, who will be his opponent in today’s semi-final, battled past Mackai Whitter of Bermuda in straight sets in another quarter-final match-up.

Sylvester endured the Bermudan resistance to prevail 6-4 in the first set, but in the second the T&T stand-out hardly broke a sweat in clobbering his counterpart 6-0 to claim the win.

Ethan Wong and Luca Shamsi are the other semi-finalists today after both had similar wins over their countrymen Saqiv Williams and Jace Quashie respectively.

Wong prevailed 6-2, 6-0 in his match but looked on afterwards as Shamsi breezed past Quashie, his teammate at the recently concluded Cotecc Sub Regional 4 Development U-12 Tournament, in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

In the Girls equivalent, however, T&T have absolutely no chance of gaining silverware after its top two players Cameron Wong and Charlotte Ready went down in their respective encounters.

Number #4 seed Wong, after making her way to the second round, could not stop Maely Betzy of Martinique from progressing 6-2, 6-4, and later Ready was anything but ready for Grenadian Sienna Dominique’s match-winning performance 6-2, 7-6(3).

In the Boys Singles Consolation, the semi-final field is also being dominated by T&T players.

Thomas Chung was the first to book his spot, getting the better of Justin Atkins of Barbados 4-0, 4-0 before Beckham Sylvester needed three sets to get rid of home-town favourite Petterson George 2-4, 4-1 and 10-6.

Tim Pasea is the other T&T player among the final four players in the field when he dismissed Saige Charles of St Lucia 4-1, 4-2.

The other semi-finalist Alexander Small of Barbados triumphed over Jason Hunte of St Lucia 4-0, 4-1.

WALTER ALIBEY

