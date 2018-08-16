Kerry vs Wong in LCA Sagicor final

It will be an all-T&T affair in the Boys Singles and Boys Consolation final today in the 14& Under Division of the LCA Sagicor/COTECC Junior Tennis Tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Castries, St Lucia.

Kyle Kerry, who has an unblemished record in the playoffs to date will face his compatriot Ethan Wong in the singles’ grand finale on court two, while the adjacent court three will feature Thomas Chung up against Tim Pasea to be played simultaneously. In the singles Kerry overcame another TT stand-out Sebastian Sylvester in the first of two semi-finals yesterday, earning a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory for the right to seal a final berth.

Wong had a more difficult contest with Luca Shamsi, another TT player, before prevailing in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

Later in the consolation affair, Chung, the number#1 seed got the better of Beckham Sylvester 4-1, 5-3 while Pasea made light work out of Barbadian Alexander Small in two sets 4-1, 4-0.

The Girls singles final, to be played on court one, will feature Sibley Charles of Antigua and Hannah Chambers of Barbados. Charles in her semi-final match defeated Maely Betzy of Martinique 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 and Chambers clobbered Grenada’s Sienna Dominique 6-0, 6-0 to advance.

Meanwhile, in the Girls’ 14&Under Doubles T&T’s Cameron Wong joined forces with Charles to secure the title, when they defeated the pair of Chambers and St Lucia’s Alannah Bousquet in the final 6-3, 6-2.

—Walter Alibey