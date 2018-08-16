Morvant Caledonia, Pt Fortin share points

Point Fortin Civic FC and Morvant Caledonia United will go into the third round of matches in the 2018 T&T Pro League season still searching for a first win, after a 2-2 draw in their round two fixture at Mahaica Oval, Point Fortin on Tuesday night.

Beaten 4-3 by Defence Force in its season opener, Morvant Caledonia went ahead just after three minutes through Richard Williams.

However, on the half-hour mark, former national youth team player, Nion Lammy drew the host level and eight minutes later, Point Fortin Civic which drew goalless with former champions, San Juan Jabloteh in its first-round clash, took the lead courtesy national and W Connection midfielder Hughton Hector, which it took into the half-time interval.

However, two minutes after the re-start, Morvant Caledonia United got back on even terms when Malik Mieres also netted his first goal for the club after which both teams failed to find a winner.

The share of the points left, Point Fortin Civic, sixth on the ten-team table with two points from as many matches, one ahead of Morvant Caledonia AIA.San Juan Jabloteh led the table with

four points after edging past defending champions, North East Stars 1-0 in an earlier match of Tuesday at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar with Sean Bonval 76th minute item the decider.

The trio of W Connection, Central FC and Defence Force, all former multiple title winners were joint second with three points ahead of matches last night with Club Sando facing Central FC, and W Connection versus Police FC, both at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva while Defence Force tackled St Ann’s Rangers at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Round Three matches will take place on Saturday while Morvant Caledonia will resume play on August 22 against North East Stars, a completely new side headed by a new management and staff and a bunch of players under development this season - nothing from the bunch that won the league last season under Derek King, now coach of T&T Super League outfit, FC Santa Rosa.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

• North East Stars 0 vs San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Sean Bonval 76’)

• Point Fortin Civic 2 (Nion Lammy 30th, Hughtun Hector 38th) vs Morvant Caledonia United 2 (Richard Williams 3rd, Malik Mieres 47th)

SATURDAY’S MATCH-UPS• Pt Fortin Civic vs Club Sando, Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin, 6 pm

• Police FC vs Jabloteh, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 4 pm

• Defence Force vs North East Stars, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, 4 pm

• Central FC vs W Connection, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, 6 pm