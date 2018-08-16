Warner guides Bermudez to U-16 title

Led by the accurate shooting of goal-shooter Phoebe Warner, Bermudez wrapped up the title in the Courts All Sectors Netball League Under-16 Youth Development Programme with one round of matches outstanding.

On Tuesday at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, Warner connected 20 goals from 24 attempts to see Bermudez past MIC Tigers, 30-5.

This followed up her brilliant shooting performance for the champion in its 29-16 win over against Southern Netball Academy (SNA) South, the day before. Warner has been quite consistent for Bermudez in the round-robin tournament, shooting with 90 per cent accuracy, netting 18 of 20 tries in another lopsided affair

It was the sixth straight win for Bermudez from as many matches to complete the second edition of the youth tournament unbeaten just as in the inaugural competition when it claimed the crown, last year.

In its final match the day before against the Tigers, Warner, a T&T junior player partnered with her national teammate, goal-attack Kelelicia George, who scored six in nine, to have Bermudez comfortably ahead early on.

Bermudez led from the start and was impressive on both offence and defence holding a 10-1 advantage at the end of the first quarter, then 19-1 at the half.

There wasn’t much improvement from the MIC netballers, who added only one goal in the third period, to trail 27-2 heading into the final stanza.

Shaniqua Griffith replaced George in the goal-attack position and she added four in seven to help Bermudez in the huge win.

In other matches that afternoon, University of T&T (UTT), who is in second place, only losing to Bermudez thus far, defeated SNA East, 27-15 while SNA South got its first victory in the competition, beating the Police Youth Club (PYC), 23-9.

Today the final round of matches will take place starting at 1 pm.