Balthazar scores handful

Jerwyn Balthazar struck five times in the first half to lead Defence ForForce FC to a 10-0 humiliation of St Ann’s Rangers in Round One Match Day Two of the 2018 T&T Pro League fixture at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old Balthazar scored in the 19th, 21st, 32nd, 36th and 40th minutes after Thurlani George opened the scoring for the ‘Tetron Boys’ in the 15th minute against the youthful St Ann’s Rangers line-up under the supervision of a new coaching staff headed by Dave “Hog Head” Quamina.

Former St Ann’s Rangers striker Dylon King was also on target for Defence Force to make it 8-0 in the 43rd minute after club captain Chadley David was credited with a 29th-minute own goal which made it 4-0.

In the second-half, Brent Sam netted a double in the 48th and 61st minute to improve his tally to eight goals in all competitions so far this season to complete the 10-0 romp against a side that are made up of mostly Pro League newcomers and more than half the “development” roster teenagers – and none above 23.

With the win, Defence Force improved to maximum six points from two matches and top of the standings, ahead of W Connection on goal-difference after the ‘Savonetta Boys’ whipped Police FC 4-0 in the second match of a double- header at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Former champions, Central FC and Club Sando follow in third and fourth, respectively, with four points each as San Juan Jabloteh, after playing to a 1-1 draw in the first game in Couva.

Club Sando had led the Central from 12 minutes when recent signing Shackiel Henry got the better of experienced T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillip to poke the Oranges in front 1-0.

Central FC was dealt another blow in the 57th minute when defender Jared London, who joined the ‘Couva Sharks’ this year from Club Sando, was shown the red card by referee Kellon Bacchus after picking up his second yellow card of the second half for a tug on Henry which took the former Pt Fortin Civic and W Connection forward to ground in the final third.

But just as Central caretaker Walt Noriega was about to make a tactical change at the expense of veteran poacher Kerry Baptiste with his team down to ten men, the former Pro League Player of the Year and second all-time goalscorer, combined brilliantly with Duane Muckette in the 64th minute at the edge of the Sando area for the latter to score the equaliser past a hapless Kelvin Henry to level the scores at 1-1 following a left side move by Jameel Neptune.

In the night’s second game, Kadeem Corbin opened W Connection’s scoring against Police with a superb volley past goalkeeper Adrian Foncette in the 35th minute before W Connection captain and St Kitts/Nevis international Gerard Williams doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after referee CJ O’Brien ruled a handball in the box against Police defender Ryan O’Neil.

Jomal “Bebo” Williams then came off the bench to score a brilliant solo goal from 25 yards to put the score at 3-0 while Marcus “Lobo” Joseph completed the 4-0 rout in the 90th minute with his ninth goal in all competitions this season.

W Connection returns to play against rivals Central FC tomorrow in Match Day Three for the first Couva Clasico of the season from 6 pm Couva, preceding a 4 pm clash between Defence Force and North East Stars.

Simultaneously at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, Police FC faces Jabloteh from 4 pm, and from 6 pm at Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin, Club Sando tackles Pt Fortin Civic

RESULTS

ON WEDNESDAY

• Club Sando 1 (Shackiel Henry

12th) vs Central FC 1 (Duane

Muckette 64th)

• W Connection 4 (Kadeem Corbin

35th, Gerard Williams 48th, Jomal

Williams 79th, Marcus Joseph 90th)

vs Police FC 0

• Defence Force FC 10 (Thurlani

George 15th, Jerwyn Balthazar

19th, 21th, 32nd, 36th, 40th,

Chadley David o.g 29th, Dylon King

43rd, Brent Sam 48th, 61st ) vs

St. Ann’s Rangers 0

ON TUESDAY

• San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Sean Bonval

76th) vs North East Stars 0

• Pt Fortin Civic 2 (Nion Lammy

30th, Hughtun Hector 38th) vs

Morvant Caledonia United 2

(Richard Williams 3rd,

Malik Mieres 47th)

ROUND 1 MATCH DAY 3 FIXTURES

TOMORROW

• Police FC vs Jabloteh,

Mannie Ramjohn Stadium,

Marabella, 4pm

• Defence Force FC vs North East

Stars, Ato Boldon Stadium,

Couva, 4 pm

• Central FC vs W Connection,

Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, 6 pm

• Pt Fortin Civic vs Club Sando,

Mahaica Oval, Pt Fortin, 6 pm