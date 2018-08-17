Boyd brothers sting Trailblazers

Twin brothers, Ahkeem Boyd and Ahkeel Boyd combined for 60 points to lead Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy to an emphatic 130-92 demolition of Trailblazers in the Men’s Premier Division of the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball League at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo on Thursday night.

Ahkeem poured in a tournament-high 38 points while Ahkeel added 22 in a dominant offensive performance for SOS which also got 21 points from player/coach Kern George.

Juvani Edwards did his best to keep Trailblazers in the match with 34 points, while Akil Paynther got 18 and Jalani Mapp, 15, in the loss.

In the second match on the night, Detour Shak Attack had a much tougher battle on its hands before coming away with a 73-70 triumph over Brian Chase Basketball Academy.

Forward Reynold “Pie” Hospedales led the way for Shak Attack with 17 points while Ancil Ollivierre added 13, and Wadikie Felix, 11 for the winners, which allowed a 24-13 first quarter lead to slip at the end of the first-half which ended 35-all, before regaining a slight advantage at the end of the third, 52-47.

Nathan Lewis led all scorers with 21 points for Brian Chase with keya Blackett and Kushiah King netted 19 and ten points respectively

THURSDAY RESULTS

Men’s Premier Division

n SOS Academy (70) 130 (Ahkeem Boyd 38, Ahkeel Boyd 22, Kern George 21) bt Trailblazers (35) 92 (Juvani Edwards 34, Akil Paynther 18, Jalani Mapp 15)

n Detour Shak Attack (35) 73 (Reynold Hospedales 17, Ancil Ollivierre 13, Wadike Felix 11) bt Brian Chase (35) 70 (Nathan Lewis 21, Keya Blackett 19, Kushiah King 10)